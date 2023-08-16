These Are The Best Moisturizers For Oily Skin, According To Dermatologists

It can be frustrating to see skin issues evolve as a result of aging, lifestyle changes or even the shifting seasons. But adjusting your skin care regimen to meet your skin’s changing needs can make a big difference in its health and overall appearance. If you are someone who either has always struggled with oily skin or is finding yourself in a newfound battle with this particularly frustrating issue, it can be difficult to strike a balance with products, especially moisturizers.
The last thing you want to do is pile on the grease, but the impulse to skip moisturizer altogether can also cause your skin to go into overdrive to make up for it, leaving its surface even oilier than before. “It’s important to moisturize your skin to help reinforce and strengthen your skin barrier,” said Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, a board-certified dermatologist at La Jolla Laser Dermatology and host of the “More Than A Pretty Face” podcast. “Skin hydration is really important for maintaining your skin’s natural microclimate and moisture barrier. It keeps the bad stuff out and the good stuff in.”
There are many factors that can contribute to oily skin, but Dr. Nava Greenfield, a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City, told HuffPost that “those most prone to oily skin are ones who have genetic predispositions.” Shirazi added that while genetics can dictate the number and activity level of oil glands we have, oil production is also influenced by hormones, the environment and stress — each of which can stimulate the oil glands to make more sebum. As if that weren’t enough, “your skin care routine can also affect your oil gland activity,” Shirazi said. “If you over-exfoliate or use strong actives like retinol-A or skip moisturizers, it can signal your skin to rev up oil production as a way to compensate for stripping your natural reserve.” Pretty much any disruptions to your skin’s naturally balanced microenvironment can affect oil production.
Finding lightweight moisturizers with specially formulated ingredients is key to striking the right balance when you have oily skin. Both Greenfield and Shirazi suggested looking for moisturizers with humectants like glycerin and hyaluronic acid. Shirazi also recommended niacinamide to help regulate oil production and reduce inflammation, and ceramides to help restore the skin’s natural barrier. Salicylic acid is another Shirazi go-to. According to her, this oil-soluble ingredient “is helpful in dissolving excess oil on the skin’s surface and removing impurities in pores.”
Below, we’ve rounded up a list of the best moisturizers for oily skin based on these experts’ recommendations and a few editors’ picks as well. Each of them features tried-and-true formulas that can help to keep oil production under control while moisturizing the skin, leaving it healthy, glowing and perfectly balanced. Pick one up for yourself and take this skin care stressor off your plate, permanently.
Aveeno Calm + Restore oat gel moisturizer
Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, a board-certified dermatologist at La Jolla Laser Dermatology
, is a fan of this lightweight and hydrating Aveeno moisturizer. She told HuffPost that it is "formulated with prebiotics, oat and calming feverfew to nourish the skin without feeling heavy." It's great for people who get easily irritated or have stripped their moisture barrier in an attempt to control their oil production.
Ren Clean Skincare Everhydrate cream
Dr. Nava Greenfield, a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group
in Manhattan, recommends this lightweight cream from Ren. According to her, "it is packed with nutrients beneficial for your skin and will provide long-lasting hydration but will also not add to the already oily complexion and leaves a matte finish. This product is also suited well for sensitive skin, which can sometimes be seen with oily skin."
Glossier priming moisturizer
This oil-control gel cream is a must-try editor's pick for anyone who wants to keep their skin in check. I've been using it for years at the onset of summer, when the heat and humidity send my skin's oil production into overdrive. It does a great job of hydrating without making me feel like a slab of bacon or causing breakouts as a result of the oil and sunscreen combo. It's non-comedogenic, has a lightweight finish and doesn't feel overly mattifying or powdery. It's formulated with dermatologist-recommended ingredients like niacinamide and always leaves me with a healthy, balanced glow.
Caudalie Vinopure oil-control moisturizer for acne-prone skin
Shirazi recommended this Caudalie moisturizer for oily skin, and explained that it's "formulated with plant-based antioxidant ingredients such as grape seed polyphenols and olive squalane to hydrate and nourish the skin with a lightweight texture." According to the brand, it's the java tea extract that absorbs excess oil and gives the skin a more matte-like finish and makes it ideal for oily complexions.
Toleriane Double Repair Matte face moisturizer for oily skin
According to Shirazi, this oil-free, non-comedogenic moisturizer is great at reducing shine. She said that "it has a light matte finish thanks to the micro-exfoliating lips-hydroxy acid to absorb sebum. Its lightweight formula also helps strengthen the skin barrier."
Carbon Theory Breakout Control facial moisturizer
Greenfield often recommends this cream for oily skin "because it is lightweight and will hydrate without overhydrating. Tea tree oil and vitamin E are helpful ingredients that counter excess sebum and oil buildup on the skin to avoid clogging pores."
Bioderma Sébium Mat Control cream
Another editor's pick, this French pharmacy staple works wonders for my oily, clogged and irritated skin. It's specially formulated to mattify and smooth skin out without leaving it feeling heavy or like your pores are clogged. It's a great lightweight daily moisturizer that helps skin look and feel fresh and clean. It's formulated with derm-approved salicylic acid, a dream for those of us with both oily and acne-prone skin. It's also a great base for makeup.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost hyaluronic acid water gel
According to Shirazi, derms love this moisturizer for oily skin types. She noted "it's water-based and lightweight, great for summer or hot humid climates. [It's] formulated with hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin without feeling greasy and absorbs quickly."