These Are The Best Moisturizers For Oily Skin, According To Dermatologists

It can be frustrating to see skin issues evolve as a result of aging, lifestyle changes or even the shifting seasons. But adjusting your skin care regimen to meet your skin’s changing needs can make a big difference in its health and overall appearance. If you are someone who either has always struggled with oily skin or is finding yourself in a newfound battle with this particularly frustrating issue, it can be difficult to strike a balance with products, especially moisturizers.

The last thing you want to do is pile on the grease, but the impulse to skip moisturizer altogether can also cause your skin to go into overdrive to make up for it, leaving its surface even oilier than before. “It’s important to moisturize your skin to help reinforce and strengthen your skin barrier,” said Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, a board-certified dermatologist at La Jolla Laser Dermatology and host of the “More Than A Pretty Face” podcast. “Skin hydration is really important for maintaining your skin’s natural microclimate and moisture barrier. It keeps the bad stuff out and the good stuff in.”

There are many factors that can contribute to oily skin, but Dr. Nava Greenfield, a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City, told HuffPost that “those most prone to oily skin are ones who have genetic predispositions.” Shirazi added that while genetics can dictate the number and activity level of oil glands we have, oil production is also influenced by hormones, the environment and stress — each of which can stimulate the oil glands to make more sebum. As if that weren’t enough, “your skin care routine can also affect your oil gland activity,” Shirazi said. “If you over-exfoliate or use strong actives like retinol-A or skip moisturizers, it can signal your skin to rev up oil production as a way to compensate for stripping your natural reserve.” Pretty much any disruptions to your skin’s naturally balanced microenvironment can affect oil production.

Finding lightweight moisturizers with specially formulated ingredients is key to striking the right balance when you have oily skin. Both Greenfield and Shirazi suggested looking for moisturizers with humectants like glycerin and hyaluronic acid. Shirazi also recommended niacinamide to help regulate oil production and reduce inflammation, and ceramides to help restore the skin’s natural barrier. Salicylic acid is another Shirazi go-to. According to her, this oil-soluble ingredient “is helpful in dissolving excess oil on the skin’s surface and removing impurities in pores.”

Below, we’ve rounded up a list of the best moisturizers for oily skin based on these experts’ recommendations and a few editors’ picks as well. Each of them features tried-and-true formulas that can help to keep oil production under control while moisturizing the skin, leaving it healthy, glowing and perfectly balanced. Pick one up for yourself and take this skin care stressor off your plate, permanently.

