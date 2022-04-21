Shopping
The Must-Have Jeans Every Mom Needs In Their Closet, According To Real Moms

You can get the most comfortable, mom-approved (high-waisted!) jeans from Good American, Gap and Express.

When you wear jeans, you want them to be comfortable ― and there’s no one who understands the comfort clothing assignment better than moms. My own mom has told me on several occasions that when in doubt, she will always choose being comfortable over subscribing to whatever the latest trend is, and truly, I don’t blame her.

With so many different types of jeans on the market, it can be overwhelming to even start your search for your new go-to pair. Should you go with skinny jeans or bootcut jeans? Bell-bottom or wide-leg? High-waisted or mid-rise? The options are truly endless, and that doesn’t even cover the mass array of denim shades there are to choose from.

But one thing is for certain when it comes to picking out your new favorite pair of jeans: They have to feel as good as they look. Whether you’re a new mom or you’ve been in the game for a while, wearing bottoms in general that allow you to move around with ease without being too constrictive or stiff is super important.

Some jeans even have features that allow them to be stretchy while still sculpting or slimming your body at the same time, all while keeping their shape and not becoming too loose to wear.

So, because moms know best, we asked moms in and around HuffPost to tell us their favorite pair of jeans they swear by. See below for four pairs of jeans that got the mommy stamp of approval.

1
Gap
Gap high rise true skinny jeans with Washwell
"They are high waisted to keep my tummy in, but not too high to be uncomfortable. They are soft and stretchy and feel almost like wearing leggings! The bonus is the unfinished, asymmetrical hems, which means a good fit for most heights and no hemming required!" — Abby Anderson, HuffPost reader

If soft and stretchy sound like features you want your jeans to have, allow us to introduce you to Gap's high rise true skinny jeans. The denim is so soft that it feels like you're wearing leggings. The high rise is 11 inches, made to sit above your hips. This pair is part of Gap's Washwell program, which uses at least 20% less water in the manufacturing process. Sizes range from 24 to 35 with tall and petite options.
Get them at Gap for $41.
2
New York and Company
New York and Company Mya curvy high-waisted sculpting ankle jeans
"I have large hips, so I have trouble finding jeans that fit both my hips and waist. The waistband in these has elastic on the inside that helps keep the waist from gapping and keeps everything held in firmly but comfortably." – Sara Bondioli, HuffPost copy desk editor

The hidden elastic in these ankle jeans is a game changer as it minimizes the pesky gapping problem that a lot of jeans have in the back. Sculpting, stretchy fabric and mesh panels on the front pockets give a slimming effect and make these jeans an essential to have in your wardrobe. Sizes range from 0-18, with tall and petite versions.
Get them at New York and Company for $41.97.
3
Express
Express super high waisted mom jeans
"I'd never bought high-waisted jeans before, but when I was recovering after my C-section I needed a pair that wouldn't rub my incision scar. I have always loved Express jeans so I bought this super high-waisted pair, and they fit impeccably. They are honestly soft and stretchy enough to lounge in. Wholeheartedly recommend!" — Abigail Williams, Head of HuffPost Audience

Of course this list had to include at lease one pair of classic mom jeans. These light wash, high waisted jeans are are slim through the hips and have a relaxed knee and tapered ankle. They're also super stretchy, so you stay comfortable all day. Sizes range from 00-18.
Get them at Express for $80.
4
Good American
Good American Always Fits Good Legs jeans
"They're the first pair of 'designer' jeans that actually feel like they were made for me." — Kate Palmer, HuffPost executive editor

These high rise skinny jeans have a "one size fits four" design, perfect for adapting to how your body changes over time. The amount of stretch and give in these jeans means you pick one size interval (00-4, 6-12, 14-18, 20-26 or 28-32) that fits all of the sizes within. They're even made of recycled fabric and recycled trims. Color options include three shades of deep blue.
Get them at Good American for $139.
