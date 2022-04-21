The Must-Have Jeans Every Mom Needs In Their Closet, According To Real Moms

When you wear jeans, you want them to be comfortable ― and there’s no one who understands the comfort clothing assignment better than moms. My own mom has told me on several occasions that when in doubt, she will always choose being comfortable over subscribing to whatever the latest trend is, and truly, I don’t blame her.

With so many different types of jeans on the market, it can be overwhelming to even start your search for your new go-to pair. Should you go with skinny jeans or bootcut jeans? Bell-bottom or wide-leg? High-waisted or mid-rise? The options are truly endless, and that doesn’t even cover the mass array of denim shades there are to choose from.

But one thing is for certain when it comes to picking out your new favorite pair of jeans: They have to feel as good as they look. Whether you’re a new mom or you’ve been in the game for a while, wearing bottoms in general that allow you to move around with ease without being too constrictive or stiff is super important.

Some jeans even have features that allow them to be stretchy while still sculpting or slimming your body at the same time, all while keeping their shape and not becoming too loose to wear.

So, because moms know best, we asked moms in and around HuffPost to tell us their favorite pair of jeans they swear by. See below for four pairs of jeans that got the mommy stamp of approval.

