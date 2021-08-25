Home & Living

The Best N95 And KN95 Face Masks To Wear For The COVID Delta Variant

It might be time to step up from cloth if you're in an area with high transmission.

For a brief moment in time, it seemed like some people in the U.S. might get to enjoy a “hot vax summer.” The delta variant of the coronavirus had other ideas.

In fact, some areas of the country are experiencing the worst spread of COVID-19 yet in this pandemic, so it’s important to protect yourself in as many ways as possible ― including vaccination and wearing the best mask you can for stopping transmission.

Depending on your situation, the latter might include switching for now from cloth masks to styles like snug-fitting surgical masks or KN95, KF94 and even N95 masks that aren’t prioritized for health care workers. Studies have shown that N95 masks filter out small particles in the air most effectively, followed by surgical masks, and both are better than cloth. KN95s are the Chinese version of the American N95, and have been more readily available to buy during the pandemic.

It’s important to know how to spot a counterfeit face mask while you’re shopping. Meanwhile, check out these solid options that are either highly recommended by reviewers or carry specific agency approvals.

WWDOLL 5-ply KN95 masks
Amazon
These disposable KN95 masks have more than 26,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and come in both black and white color options. The bendable nose piece helps fit the mask securely against your face.

Get a 25-pack in white or black from Amazon for $39.74.
The same mask in a pack of mixed colors
Amazon
This 50-piece bundle of KN95 masks has all the same features as the mask above, but comes with 10 each in pink, blue, grey, red and purple. (Could make a great back-to-school gift for teachers!)

Get a pack of 50 from Amazon for $59.74.
Powecom KN95 masks
Amazon
These KN95 masks carry a stellar 4.5 rating on Amazon, with more than 20,000 people weighing in. They have elastic ear loops and an adjustable nose bridge, and, according the manufacturer, fit small and medium adult faces.

Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $8.95 (also available in black).
The same mask, but with headband-style loops
Powecom
Sometimes your ears can use a break. If yours are too tender or floppy to keep a mask snug against your face, try this style that wraps around your head for a secure fit. They're available direct from Bona Fide Masks, which is the brand's official importer and distributor, according to the New York Times.

Buy a 10-pack from Bona Fide Masks for $11.50.
And the same mask, again, but sized for kids
Bona Fide Masks
These child-sized masks come with an anti-fake sticker that can be used to verify authenticity. They're 15% smaller than the standard Powecom masks to fit small faces and are sold in packs of 10, 20, 30, 50 and more.

Get a 10-pack from Bona Fide Masks for $10.50.
Individually wrapped black KN95 masks
Amazon
Each mask in this 60-pack of five-layer KN95s comes individually wrapped, so you can carry a few on the go, send extras in your child's backpack or pass them out to friends. They've got a 4.6 rating on Amazon and are priced at less than a dollar each.

Get the 60-pack from Amazon for $49.99.
NIOSH-approved N95 respirators you can purchase guilt-free
Demetech
The CDC doesn't recommend that the general public wear N95 respirators that are prioritized for health care workers. But some manufacturers that started producing N95s at the onset of the pandemic were unable to secure contracts with the health care system due to "ingrained purchasing habits," so they sell masks to the general public. These are made by a Florida-based medical device company and have been certified by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

Get a 5-pack from Demetech or from Amazon for $18.75.
Another NIOSH-certified N95 mask available to the public
Amazon
Like Demetech, Protective Health Gear began producing N95s during the pandemic and sells directly to the public. Their four-layer NIOSH-certified respirators have both a nose clip and a foam nose pad for comfort.

Get a box of 20 from Protective Health Gear for $79.80 or from Amazon for $73.99.
Surgical masks with ASTM level 3 filtration
Amazon
Prefer the style of procedural masks or using them as filters under cloth? This pack of 50 3-layer masks from Demetech are ASTM level 3, the highest filtration level for surgical-style masks.

Get a box of 50 from Demetech for $29.99 or from Amazon for $19.99.

Experts are still learning about COVID-19. The information in this story is what was known or available as of publication, but guidance can change as scientists discover more about the virus. Please check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the most updated recommendations.

