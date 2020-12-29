The Best Looks From 2020’s Short Red Carpet Season

Days mean nothing and time is a flat circle, but somehow we have made it to the end of 2020.
Now, challenging as it may seem, we’re fondly remembering the beginning — those sweet, fleeting few months before the coronavirus pandemic hit when we could trade respiratory droplets freely and admire red carpet gowns in peace.
The beginning of a typical year marks awards season, and though things will look a bit different in 2021, there were still a fair share of events held in this atypical year pre-COVID. And thus, plenty of fabulous fashion, too.
Below, a look back at 28 of the best red carpet looks from the Before Times of 2020.
Billy Porter in Alex Vinash
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
Cate Blanchett in Mary Katrantzou
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
Kerry Washington in Altuzarra
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
Julia Butters in Mischka Aoki
Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
Brad Pitt in Brioni
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan in Celine
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
Lucy Boynton in Louis Vuitton
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
Mandy Moore in Elie Saab
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Zendaya in Tom Ford
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Annie Murphy in Temperley London
Michael Kovac via Getty Images
Catherine O'Hara in Marc Jacobs
Leon Bennett via Getty Images
Charlize Theron in Givenchy Haute Couture
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Emily Hampshire in J. Mendel
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Lizzo in Versace
David Crotty via Getty Images
Lil Nas X in Versace
Rachel Luna via Getty Images
Lili Reinhart in Marc Jacobs
Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
Winnie Harlow in Vivienne Westwood
Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
Kerry Washington in Zuhair Murad
Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
Ciara in Ralph & Russo and Russell Wilson
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
Sandra Oh in Elie Saab
Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Zoey Deutch in Valentino Couture
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
Florence Pugh in Louis Vuitton
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Halima Aden in by FANG
Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross in Zuhair Murad
Danny Moloshok / Reuters
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade in Giambattista Valli
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
Martha Stewart in Giambattista Valli
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
Maya Rudolph in Valentino
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images