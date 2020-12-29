Style & Beauty

The Best Looks From 2020’s Short Red Carpet Season

The best pre-COVID fashion you probably already forgot about.

Days mean nothing and time is a flat circle, but somehow we have made it to the end of 2020.

Now, challenging as it may seem, we’re fondly remembering the beginning — those sweet, fleeting few months before the coronavirus pandemic hit when we could trade respiratory droplets freely and admire red carpet gowns in peace.

The beginning of a typical year marks awards season, and though things will look a bit different in 2021, there were still a fair share of events held in this atypical year pre-COVID. And thus, plenty of fabulous fashion, too.

Below, a look back at 28 of the best red carpet looks from the Before Times of 2020.

Billy Porter in Alex Vinash
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
Billy Porter at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 5.
Cate Blanchett in Mary Katrantzou
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
Cate Blanchett at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 5.
Kerry Washington in Altuzarra
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
Kerry Washington at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 5.
Julia Butters in Mischka Aoki
Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
Julia Butters at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 5.
Brad Pitt in Brioni
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
Brad Pitt at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 5.
Saoirse Ronan in Celine
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 5.
Lucy Boynton in Louis Vuitton
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
Lucy Boynton at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 5.
Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
Michelle Williams at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 5.
Mandy Moore in Elie Saab
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Mandy Moore at the Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Jan. 12.
Zendaya in Tom Ford
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Zendaya at the Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Jan. 12.
Annie Murphy in Temperley London
Michael Kovac via Getty Images
Annie Murphy at the Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Jan. 12.
Catherine O'Hara in Marc Jacobs
Leon Bennett via Getty Images
Catherine O’Hara at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 19.
Charlize Theron in Givenchy Haute Couture
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Charlize Theron at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 19.
Emily Hampshire in J. Mendel
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Emily Hampshire at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 19.
Lizzo in Versace
David Crotty via Getty Images
Lizzo at the Grammys in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.
Lil Nas X in Versace
Rachel Luna via Getty Images
Lil Nas X at the Grammys in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.
Lili Reinhart in Marc Jacobs
Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
Lili Reinhart at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb. 9.
Winnie Harlow in Vivienne Westwood
Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
Winnie Harlow at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb. 9.
Kerry Washington in Zuhair Murad
Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
Kerry Washington at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb. 9.
Ciara in Ralph & Russo and Russell Wilson
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
Ciara and Russell Wilson at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb. 9.
Sandra Oh in Elie Saab
Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Sandra Oh at the Oscars in Hollywood, California, on Feb. 9.
Zoey Deutch in Valentino Couture
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
Zoey Deutch at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb. 9.
Florence Pugh in Louis Vuitton
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Florence Pugh at the Oscars in Hollywood, California, on Feb. 9.
Halima Aden in by FANG
Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
Halima Aden at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb. 9.
Tracee Ellis Ross in Zuhair Murad
Danny Moloshok / Reuters
Tracee Ellis Ross at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb. 9.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade in Giambattista Valli
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb. 9.
Martha Stewart in Giambattista Valli
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
Martha Stewart at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb. 9.
Maya Rudolph in Valentino
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
Maya Rudolph at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb. 9.
