Despite having a fairly rigorous skin care regime, I prefer to keep my makeup game on the low-maintenance side. Barring big events or a glam night out, it’s rare to see me sporting more than the bare minimum, especially on days when I’m headed to the office. I’m simply not trading precious sleep time for primping. That said, I’m certainly not stepping outside the house with my skin looking anything less than ethereal, which is where a stick foundation comes in extra handy.

As opposed to liquid foundations, stick foundations have a slightly thicker, creamy consistency that is easily blendable and highly versatile. They can be used for full face coverage or as a concealer if you only need a bit of a touch-up on small areas, like when you want to cover up pimples or random patchy redness.

I find that stick foundations have a more natural-looking finish and are easier to layer on if you want more coverage in certain areas, making it possible to customize your glow and matte levels. You can use a small amount of well-blended and sheered-out stick foundation one day for minimal, dewy coverage, and add a bit more of the same foundation another day for a thicker, matte finish.

Stick foundations are also convenient and incredibly easy to use, even for makeup newbies. They have become incredibly popular, and most of our favorite brands have their own iteration. Below, I’ve rounded up a few of the best stick foundations available. For the most part, they have expansive shade ranges that provide a variety of options for all skin tones. We also included some options that offer comparatively fewer shades but remain popular with customers. Pick one up to make your daily routine an absolute breeze and get ready for the compliments to roll in.

1 Sephora Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish foundation stick One of my personal favorites, Hourglass' foundation stick has a lovely full-coverage finish that is perfect for special occasions or those who simply prefer a more even look. I often use it just as a concealer or spot treatment, and even when I want a full face of coverage, a little goes a long way, making it worth the investment. It is available in 32 shades, has a weightless waterproof formula that lasts all day long and couldn't be easier to apply. $48 at Sephora 2 Merit Beauty Merit Beauty The Minimalist perfecting complexion stick I use the Merit complexion stick nearly every single day. It has a dewy, glowy finish that makes skin look like it's been run through Instagram's Paris filter in real life. It provides light to medium coverage for a more natural look, helps to keep skin moisturized and healthy and is great for acne-prone skin like mine. It's available in 20 shades and is buildable, versatile and made with 43% recycled plastic packaging. $38 at Merit Beauty 3 Sephora Westman Atelier Vital Skin full coverage foundation and concealer stick I've been itching to get my hands on Westman Atelier's foundation and concealer stick. It's a high-quality, ultra-luxe foundation that gives skin a clean, natural and glowy finish. It provides medium coverage and is available in 21 shades. $68 at Sephora 4 Sephora Tom Ford Traceless foundation stick Does it get any more luxurious than Tom Ford? Available in 24 shades, this medium-coverage stick foundation leaves skin with a soft matte natural finish. It's versatile enough to sheer out for extremely light coverage or buildable for full coverage and concealer duty. $89 at Sephora 5 Nordstrom Nudestix Nudies tinted blur stick Available in nine shades, Nudestix's blur stick gives your skin a natural soft matte glow. It has a lightweight cream-to-powder finish with light-reflecting minerals and shade-adjusting pigments that blend seamlessly into your skin. $32 at Nordstrom 6 Sephora Milk Makeup Flex foundation stick Treat your skin to Milk's foundation stick, featuring a nourishing formula with marshmallow root extract, blue lotus, chamomile and lavender to hydrate and soothe skin. It's available in 33 shades and gives you medium coverage with a natural finish that doesn't crease or cake. $36 at Sephora 7 Nordstrom Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover stick foundation This creamy, blendable foundation stick from Make Up For Ever gives you buildable coverage that lasts all day long. It provides medium to full coverage with a natural satin-like finish that is comfortable and long-lasting. It's available in 15 different shades. $43 at Nordstrom 8 Nordstrom Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear foundation stick This five-in-one stick foundation from Lancome has a built-in kabuki brush for easy blending on the go. It's long-lasting, lighweight and has a seamless and lightweight silky texture. Conceal, contour, cover, highlight and blend. It's available in 22 shades. $46 at Nordstrom 9 Sephora Bobbi Brown Skin foundation stick Bobbi Brown's popular foundation stick has a unique transparent base formula that works with your natural undertones to even out and correct your complexion. It comes in 24 shades that provide full coverage that looks natural and ethereal. $52 at Sephora 10 Nordstrom Bare Minerals Complexion Rescue hydrating foundation stick SPF 25 I was all about Bare Minerals when the brand first launched, and it might be time to revisit this healing, cruelty-free brand. Their foundation stick is a clean, water-based formula that gives you all the hydrating and SPF benefits of a liquid formula with the smooth, radiant coverage of a stick foundation. It's available in six different shades and has SPF 25. $33 at Nordstrom