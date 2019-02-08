Shopping for home decor is practically an art form. There are exhaustive lists of places to buy affordable home decor and drilled down samplings that are specific to your tastes, like mid-century modern, bohemian or even maximalist.

That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best sites to find affordable Scandinavian furniture and home decor. If you’re not sure you can quite pinpoint what Scandinavian style actually is, you may recognize it as a simple and functional style where utility meets cozy.

Aleksandra Zlatkovic via Getty Images

This trend is certainly not a new one, but we’ve seen it rise in popularity as of late, following the minimalism craze. It’s similar in style to mid-century modern, with clean lines and minimalist vibes but has a brighter, airier feel.

Shops like Connox and Scandinavian Designs may not be names you’re familiar with but their specialty is furniture and home accessories with a Scandinavian vibe.

You don’t need to restrict yourself to fanciful niche shops. The mega-retailers you’re more accustomed to are definitely leaning into the trend. Urban Outfitters and Walmart launched home collections focused on the furniture and home decor details that fit right into the Scandinavian feel.

Below find the 16 best stores to buy Scandinavian furniture online.