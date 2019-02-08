HuffPost Finds

Shopping for home decor is practically an art form. There are exhaustive lists of places to buy affordable home decor and drilled down samplings that are specific to your tastes, like mid-century modern, bohemian or even maximalist.

That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best sites to find affordable Scandinavian furniture and home decor. If you’re not sure you can quite pinpoint what Scandinavian style actually is, you may recognize it as a simple and functional style where utility meets cozy.

This trend is certainly not a new one, but we’ve seen it rise in popularity as of late, following the minimalism craze. It’s similar in style to mid-century modern, with clean lines and minimalist vibes but has a brighter, airier feel.

Shops like Connox and Scandinavian Designs may not be names you’re familiar with but their specialty is furniture and home accessories with a Scandinavian vibe.

You don’t need to restrict yourself to fanciful niche shops. The mega-retailers you’re more accustomed to are definitely leaning into the trend. Urban Outfitters and Walmart launched home collections focused on the furniture and home decor details that fit right into the Scandinavian feel.

Below find the 16 best stores to buy Scandinavian furniture online.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

AllModern
Shop AllModern here.
Etsy
Shop Etsy furniture here.
Article
Shop Article here.
Connox
Shop Connox here.
IKEA
Shop IKEA here.
H&M Home
Shop H&M Home here.
Walmart
Shop Walmart here.
2Modern
Shop 2Modern here.
Joybird
Shop Joybird here.
Joss & Main
Shop Joss & Main here.
Houzz
Shop Houzz here.
Hayneedle
Shop Hayneedle here.
Urban Outfitters
Shop Urban Outfitters here.
Design Within Reach
Shop Design Within Reach here.
Overstock.com
Shop Overstock.com here.
One Kings Lane
Shop One Kings Lane here.
