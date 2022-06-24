HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Even though I love summer, I’m definitely not the biggest fan of the unbearable heat that comes with it. That’s especially true at night, when the mercury far exceeds the ideal sleeping temperature of 60 to 67 degrees Fahrenheit. However, there’s one product in the corner of my room that keeps me sane and cool all season long: my oscillating tower fan.
Sure, there are hundreds of fans out there, but I’m sure none of them compare to my beloved model. The super-quiet Pelonis 40-inch oscillating tower fan has been my summertime superhero for the past three years, cooling down my tiny New York room day and night with its multi-directional breeze. When I was initially shopping for a fan, the Pelonis caught my eye thanks to its numerous glowing reviews and narrow stature (the base is less than 12 inches in diameter) that would fit perfectly in my compact abode.
It has three pre-set modes: natural, which mimics the less-predictable rhythm of an outdoor breeze; sleep, which starts off strong and slows down gradually as you drift off; and normal, which is, well, normal. It also has three intensity settings (low, middle, and high), along with an “eco” energy-saving setting.
The best part, in my opinion, is that you can control these settings without having to get up from your chair or bed, as the fan comes with a battery-operated remote control (just remember to buy your own batteries, since they aren’t included).
I find the left-to-right oscillating feature benefits me the most at night because I sweat profusely while I sleep (especially during the summer) and this fan consistently spreads cool air around my room without blasting a fixed stream of air directly on my face. When on sleep mode, it’s quiet, yet audible enough to create comfortable white noise, which helps me fall asleep faster. It even has a timer feature that allows you to keep it on from 1 to 15 hours.
If you’re concerned about the LED light indicators on top of it keeping you up at night, fear not. The lights go off after just a few moments of programming its settings so you can sleep in a completely dark room.
And if my testimony of this fan — which has over 13,000 five-star ratings — still isn’t enough to convince you, check out these glowing Amazon reviews:
“I love this fan. Been looking for a great tower fan and I’m so glad I found this. Oscillating part is great it covers a great amount of space. Love the different speeds. Not too noisy high-speed just perfect. Love the fact that it can imitate outside wind going from low to high periodically” — jake
“I loved this fan so much I bought a second one! It has 3 fan settings. The first setting is very quiet which is good for during day but setting 3 is louder which works so well for us as we love white noise while sleeping. My whole family need a fan each for white noise and my husband loves the fan blasting straight on his body during the night (we live in Florida!!) So we have bought countless fans during our 20 year marriage and this one is the best and the cheapest!!!!” — jane rainsford
“Excellent product. Great value for the price. Easy to assemble and a bonus to have a remote. Highly recommend especially for those folks who live in a studio apartment. Cools my 900 sq ft place with ease on medium setting.” — Greg Ashburn