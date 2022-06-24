“I love this fan. Been looking for a great tower fan and I’m so glad I found this. Oscillating part is great it covers a great amount of space. Love the different speeds. Not too noisy high-speed just perfect. Love the fact that it can imitate outside wind going from low to high periodically” — jake

“I loved this fan so much I bought a second one! It has 3 fan settings. The first setting is very quiet which is good for during day but setting 3 is louder which works so well for us as we love white noise while sleeping. My whole family need a fan each for white noise and my husband loves the fan blasting straight on his body during the night (we live in Florida!!) So we have bought countless fans during our 20 year marriage and this one is the best and the cheapest!!!!” — jane rainsford

“Excellent product. Great value for the price. Easy to assemble and a bonus to have a remote. Highly recommend especially for those folks who live in a studio apartment. Cools my 900 sq ft place with ease on medium setting.” — Greg Ashburn