These Are The Reader-Approved Bestselling Goods You Can Buy On October Prime Day

Prices change quickly on Prime Day and our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back for all of our top picks, plus Prime Day deals from our friends at BuzzFeed. As always, don’t forget to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to take advantage of the best deals.
One of my favorite parts of Prime Day is checking out what others are buying. It’s like being let in on a secret, and lets me get in on the action for particularly compelling deals and products that I didn’t know about before.
We’ve rounded up the bestselling items your fellow HuffPost readers are buying right now during October’s Prime Big Deal Days, from smart devices to game-changing personal gear products and more. Read on for reader-approved picks. You’re sure to discover some seriously golden finds.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.