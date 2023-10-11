ShoppingsalesPrime Day 2023

These Are The Reader-Approved Bestselling Goods You Can Buy On October Prime Day

Here’s what HuffPost readers are loading up on for Prime Big Deal Days, all at jaw-dropping discounts.
This Waterpik flosser, Roomba and Laneige lip sleeping mask are all reviewer favorites this Prime Day.
One of my favorite parts of Prime Day is checking out what others are buying. It’s like being let in on a secret, and lets me get in on the action for particularly compelling deals and products that I didn’t know about before.

We’ve rounded up the bestselling items your fellow HuffPost readers are buying right now during October’s Prime Big Deal Days, from smart devices to game-changing personal gear products and more. Read on for reader-approved picks. You’re sure to discover some seriously golden finds.

1
Amazon
The Waterpik Aquarius flosser (50% off)
Reviewers are obsessed with this dental flosser, which uses water to clean between all the crooks and crevices in your teeth while stimulating your gums. According to Waterpik, the water flosser is 50% more effective than dental floss and removes a staggering up to 99.9% of plaque.

It's multifunctional, boasting 10 cleaning settings, a massage mode to stimulate your gums, 360-degree tip rotation, and a timer to help track your time flossing. This version comes with seven different removable tips, so if you'd like, multiple family members can have their own tips and share the Waterpik.

Best of all, it's super easy to use. Just fill the back reservoir with water and you can begin flossing. It's also safe for the dishwasher and comes with a three-year warranty. Reviewers say you'll only wish you bought it sooner.
$49.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
2
Amazon
A portable charger for iPhones (41% off)
Forgot to charge your phone last night, leaving you at 17% for the whole day? At the airport awaiting a multi-hour flight and realize you forgot a charger? Trying to call a ride-sharing service but your phone is about to die?

You never think you need a portable charger, until you emphatically do. This highly-rated iWalk power bank will have your and your loved ones' backs when you need it. It's small enough to keep in a purse or backpack without adding extra weight, and can even fit in your pocket. It works with iPhone models 6-14 and is also available in a version for Android and Samsung Galaxy phones.

It'd be a great stocking stuffer for your loved ones, too. It's available in multiple colors.
$17.67 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
3
Amazon
A NuFace Mini starter set (30% off)
If you want all the benefits of the full-sized NuFace Trinity but at a lower price, check out the NuFace mini. It's a petite skin care toning device that does everything the Trinity does, just in bite-sized form. The starter kit includes the activator gel so you can get going without breaking the bank. Lift, tone and firm with ease in just five minutes a day with your newest little friend. Your skin care-loving self will be swooning over this beauty.
$154 at Amazon (originally $220)
4
Amazon
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow face oil (30% off)
Get the glowiest skin of your life with this can't-miss Sunday Riley oil in a jumbo size. This cult-fave brand is a knockout when it comes to effective products, and this beauty is no different. It's made with turmeric, vitamin C and red raspberry seed oil — all powerful ingredients that can leave skin fresh, soft, smooth and bright.
$56 at Amazon (originally $80)
5
Amazon
A self-emptying Roomba (42% off)
Many of these famous Roomba robo-vacuums are on sale for October Prime Day — and this one has even more perks than the original, including the ability to empty itself (!) and a smart mapping feature that allows it to clean more efficiently over time as it learns the contours of your space. It's designed to clean carpets just as well as hard floors, and pet owners swear by it for keeping floors hair-free.

The best part about the Roomba? It helps make daily life more manageable by taking vacuuming off the hands of folks who are already overworked or dealing with stress; as one reviewer writes, they can just set the Roomba to clean while they're out and return home to a clean floor. Frankly, it's a gift that just keeps getting better — and I don't think it's an exaggeration to say it may just be the best gift your loved one has ever received (doubly so if they have pets).

You can control it with an app on your phone, and it's compatible with Alexa-enabled devices.
$349.99 at Amazon (originally $599.99)
6
Amazon
Affresh washing machine cleaning tablets (25% off)
Washing machines need cleaning, too, and these Affresh tablets do just that by simply tossing one into your top-load or front-load washer. They're formulated to help remove smelly residue and stubborn grime, and work so well that reviewers rave about them, calling them an effortless household staple. I plan on stocking up this Prime Day, too, since like this reviewer, I'm pretty sure that once I try them, I won't know why in the world I waited so long.
$8.99 at Amazon (originally $11.99)
7
Amazon
Crest Whitestrips (35% off)
I'm obsessed with Crest Whitestrips for helping whiten my naturally yellow teeth (that also withstand a lot of coffee drinking, if you catch my drift). I grew up using gloopy, uncomfortable whitening treatments that slid around my teeth so much that I ended up swallowing some of the product, so I was skeptical about trying whitening strips again. But I've found that these Crest Whitestrips are bounds better than the treatments of the '90s and early '00s. These stick easily and firmly to your teeth, and are so unobtrusive that the 30 minutes or hour you wear them passes by quick and comfortably. You're essentially left with whiter teeth with as little effort as possible. I consider these one of my favorite beauty buys and I go through them quickly, so I'll be stocking up. I love this pack because it includes twenty regular 30-minute whitening treatments plus two "express" hourlong treatments for an extra whitening boost. They also promise to be enamel-safe.
$29.99 at Amazon (originally $45.99)
8
Amazon
A Renpho heated eye mask and massager (28% off)
The Renpho heated eye massager may be my most prized possession. It's designed to massage the area around your eyes, temples and brows while heating up to 104 degrees for a treatment that I can only describe as heavenly — and reviewers echo this too, with one calling it "heaven for your eyeballs." (They took the words right out of my mouth.)

It's the only thing that reliably works to ease my migraines, and it is incredibly relaxing — so much so that it often puts me to sleep. I find it so helpful for my stress and anxiety that I use it almost every night, and I never leave it behind when I travel. Reviewers love it for easing dry eyes and eye strain, too.

It has five different massage settings, Bluetooth capability and the option to play built-in classical music or no sound at all. (I personally usually choose to put it on silent.) It's available in three colors and two styles.
$45.99 at Amazon (typically $69.99)
9
Amazon
A 9th-generation Apple iPad (24% off)
This 9th generation model has a full 10 hours of battery life, Apple pencil capabilities and an ultra-wide front-facing camera with all the bells and whistles. Its 10.2-inch retina display and user-friendly operation is supported by A13 bionic chip that gives you the graphics performance you need. Both the 64GB and 256GB storage options are on sale.
$249.99 at Amazon (originally $329.99)
10
Amazon
An under-desk treadmill (16% off)
This smooth treadmill can support walking or jogging at speeds 0.6–4 miles per hour for folks up to 265 pounds. It's designed to be portable, with two front wheels, and promises to comfortably reduce impact on your joints thanks to its multiple silicone shock absorbers, anti-slip belts, and rubber pads.

If you're worried about fitting a treadmill into your small space, this one is compact enough to fit underneath many beds and some couches to help save space when it's not in use. Plus, it comes with a remote control for easy use and an LED display that shows your time, steps, speed, distance, and calories burned. As one reviewer writes, it's an incredibly impressive treadmill for the price — and a steal with its added discount.
$199.99 at Amazon (typically $239.99)
11
Amazon
An Apple MagSafe portable charger and power bank (15% off)
Versatile and lightweight, this MagSafe portable charger and power bank automatically gives your phone juice, so you never even need to turn it on or off. If you use a power adapter higher than 20 watts, you can charge both the pack and your phone at the same time, saving you time and extra cables. This makes for a great practical item to get on sale or a useful present your people will love to get.
$83.99 at Amazon (originally $99)
12
Amazon
TheraIce migraine headache relief cap (27% off)
This cooling headache relief cap offers cooling compression around the entire face and head, and can help to provide a fair amount of relief from migraines while also blocking out light and helping you to relax. It can stay cold for up to two hours and is made with stretchy, moldable material that cradles the contours of your head and face.
$21.97 at Amazon (typically $29.95)
13
Amazon
A hghly-rated Laneige hydrating lip mask (30% off)
This cult-favorite nourishing lip mask from luxury brand Laneige is formulated with deeply moisturizing shea, coconut and murumuru seed butters, plus is rich in antioxidants and brightening vitamin C. As one reviewer writes, you'll never want to be without it. It's available in multiple flavors and scents.
$16.80 at Amazon (originally $24)
14
Amazon
Suprus electric lighter (20% off)
This handy little rechargeable electric lighter is supposed to be a game-changer for anyone who loves candles and incense. I'm looking forward to using one of these instead of going through packs of matches or disposable lighters. It's available in several colors, is easy to use and charge and is wind- and splash-proof.
$7.99 at Amazon (originally $9.99)
15
Amazon
A Keurig K-Elite coffee maker (33% off)
When it comes to quickly brewed single-serve coffee, no one does it like Keurig, and their K-Elite model has quickly become a fan-favorite. Choose between multiple brew types and strengths, including an iced coffee setting.
$99.99 at Amazon (originally $149.99)
16
Amazon
A Lifestraw (50% off)
While you don’t have to be an outdoorsy person to to have one, buying a Lifestraw really makes sense for avid hikers and campers especially. It can also come in handy anytime you're traveling somewhere remote or feeling apprehensive about the water supply. It can remove microplastics, bacteria, parasites and more (including E. coli, salmonella and giardia) from just about any water source. One single filter has a long lifespan, providing about 1,000 gallons of clean and safe drinking water, making it well worth the price tag.
$9.99 at Amazon (originally $19.81)
17
Amazon
Revision Skincare Intellishade Matte anti-aging tinted moisturizer and SPF (20% off)
Despite being fairly under the radar, even within the skin care community, Revision Skincare’s sunscreen is a cult-favorite product for beauty aficionados. It protects the skin from harmful UV rays thanks to SPF 45, a high number you don’t always see in sun protection products that double as skin care. It also includes peptides that hydrate and strengthen the skin's natural moisture barrier, which not only helps to ease and prevent fine lines and wrinkles, but keeps skin more soft, supple and smooth. It has a universal sheer mineral tint that brightens and evens out skin tone, making it a great foundation replacement for anyone looking to simplify their morning routine. The matte finish doesn’t leave skin looking or feeling greasy and serves as a primer if you decide to add additional makeup. This luxurious SPF-infused tinted moisturizer is a great option for those who prefer mineral sunscreen over chemical sunscreen.
$67.20 at Amazon (originally $84)
18
Amazon
A Greenworks 2000 PSI electric pressure washer (20% off)
Make easy work of blasting through grime and dirt on your outdoor surfaces with this electric pressure washer by Greenworks that's got 2000 PSI of spraying power. This easy-to-maneuver washer also has a 25-foot pressure hose, a 35-foot power cord and special siphon hose to easily switch between water and detergent.
$132.99 at Amazon (typically $165)
19
Amazon
An Amazon smart plug (48% off)
This Amazon smart plug can be controlled from your phone or computer, so you can turn it off remotely or even schedule it to automatically turn on or off at a set time. Plus, it's Alexa-enabled, so you can add voice control to your wall outlet. It's also compact enough to ensure that your second outlet is left free for use. An added perk? By being able to turn lights off and on while you're gone, you can make it look like you're home even while you're on vacation.
$12.99 at Amazon (originally $24.99)
20
Amazon
Cosrx snail mucin essence (20% off)
Putting snail mucin on your skin may sound strange, but according to Cosrx, it can help hydrate skin and improve the appearance of fine lines and scars. This has been true in my experience; snail mucin has helped increase my skin's glow and helped it heal faster from blemishes or after picking, so I think it's certainly worth a try for skincare enthusiasts or anyone looking to try something new. Plus, reviewers swear by it.
$14 at Amazon (originally $18)
21
Amazon
Juusmart MFi-certifed lightning iPhone chargers (50% off)
These three chargers with 6-foot cords are compatible with most later generations of iPhones and iPads and boast lightning-fast re-juicing power with a promise to recharge your device three times faster than a standard wall adapter and cord. And because they're Apple MFi-certified, these chargers have been inspected and regulated by the brand name company to be safe to use with their products.
$13.49 at Amazon (originally $28.99)
22
Amazon
An Aerogarden Harvest kit (50% off)
This popular hydroponic system helps to grow lush herbs indoors, all year round. It comes with a six-pod herb seed kit to grown basil, mint, thyme, parsley and more, and features a control panel that automatically turns the LED lights on and indicates when it's time to add water or plant food.
$49.99 at Amazon (typically $109)
23
Amazon
A 10-pack of Swedish dishcloths (20% off)
These Swedish dishcloths are a beloved eco-conscious alternative to paper towels and are made from super-absorbent cellulose and cotton material that becomes soft to the touch when wet, but is gritty enough for scouring when dry. These reusable and biodegradable cloths are completely machine-washable and great for drying dishes and cleaning countertops and more since they are compatible with virtually any surface.
$15 at Amazon (typically $19)
24
Amazon
The Vitamix 5200 professional-grade blender (37% off)
If you've had your eye on a Vitamix, now's the time to jump on this self-cleaning, ice-crushing wonder. From smoothies to soups and beyond, it just doesn't get any better than this classic. It has an easily adjustable speed dial, is ideal for large batch cooking, and has a cooling fan, a thermal protection system and hardened stainless steel blades.
$299.95 at Amazon (typically $479)
25
Amazon
The Dyson V11 Plus cordless stick vacuum (35% off)
Cordless vacuums are total game-changers in terms of convenience and ease of use. You may never go back to corded options again. This beauty has incredibly powerful suction and is even engineered to capture tiny particles like allergens and bacteria. It's lightweight, easy to maneuver and leaves floors squeaky clean. This vacuum features an LED screen to show power mode and other alerts including remaining run time. It has three cleaning modes and can be converted to a handheld vacuum as well.
$469.99 at Amazon (originally $719.99)
26
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pros (up to 24% off)
Upgrade your workout, daily commute and general podcast listening with a pair of second-generation AirPods Pros. With active noise cancellation and transparency mode, these AirPods can let you get totally absorbed in your music or let some noise through so you can be safe while out and about. They're water- and sweat-resistant so you can wear them in the rain or during a high-intensity jog. Best of all, they come with four different-sized silicone tips, only take an hour to charge and have up to 6 hours of playtime with active noise canceling.
LIGHTNING CHARGING CASE: $189 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $199-$219)USB-C CHARGING CASE: $189 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $249)
27
Amazon
A Chom Chom reusable lint roller (20% off)
The internet-famous Chom Chom uses a roller that features both a microfiber surface and a rubberized blade to attract and capture hair in the convenient receptacle. You just run it across furniture like you would a regular lint roller, then empty the bin once it's full.
$19.99 at Amazon (typically $24.99)
28
Amazon
A Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim cordless stick vacuum (60% off)
This slim and agile cordless vacuum only weighs about 9 pounds and can power through pet hair on both carpet and hard surfaces. The tangle-free brush prevents hair wrapping and the accompanying attachments — a pet turbo eraser tool, a crevice tool and a dusting brush — clean hard to reach dirt and messes.
$99.99 at Amazon (originally $247.19)
29
Amazon
Ninja's AF101 air fryer (31% off)
One of Amazon's bestselling air fryers, the Ninja AF101 features a 4-quart capacity, a temperature range of 100-400 degrees and four versatile cooking programs that allow you to crisp, roast, reheat and dehydrate, all with less oil and in less time than traditional cooking methods.
$89.95 at Amazon (originally $129.99)
30
Amazon
A bestselling vegetable chopper (20% off)
This vegetable chopper is a reviewer-favorite for its ability to slice and dice fruits and veggies by simply opening and closing its lid, making it easier and less time-consuming to prepare food. Plus, its design lets you cut food directly into its storage container, so you won't have to transfer your goods to separate bins or deal with cleaning a cutting board.This version also includes spiralizer blades, a julienne cutter, and a ribbon cutter. It's dishwasher-safe, BPA-free and promises to be rust-resistant. Reviewers insist it's worth the hype.
$23 at Amazon (typically $29.99)
31
Amazon
A 16-oz Stanley travel mug (30% off)
Stanley mugs are basically la crème de la crème of thermoses. They're vacuum-insulated and double walled to ensure drinks stay their original temperature — whether ice cold or piping hot — for hours. They're also leak-proof thanks to their carefully designed lid, which opens with a press of a button. In fact, they're supposedly so spill-proof that Stanley encourages you to literally toss it in your bag without worrying. Plus, they're made with BPA-free, stainless-steel material and come with a lifetime warranty.
$18 at Amazon (originally $25)
32
Amazon
Nature Well Clinical retinol advanced moisture cream (28% off)
Though less than $15, this advanced cream claims to offer a clinical formulation and improved delivery system that can help diminish the appearance of wrinkles and promote collagen production through increased cellular turnover thanks to the inclusion of micro-encapsulated retinol. It's for use all over the body.
$14.39 at Amazon (originally $19.99)
33
Amazon
A bestselling Levoit HEPA air purifier (30% off)
This fan-favorite purifier is designed with a high-torque motor and promises to quietly remove airborne particles up to a size of 0.3 microns, including dust, pollen and dander from pets. Plus, you can control it from anywhere since it's Wi-Fi enabled.
$104.99 at Amazon (originally $149.99)
34
Amazon
A Theragun deep tissue massage gun (30% off)
I don't say this lightly, but I believe the Theragun is something of a miracle. I deal with a lot of shoulder pain from tight, knotted muscles that at times make it difficult to function. This is the only thing that has helped ease my pain and unknot my muscles thanks to its powerful deep tissue massage, and it works for me in a matter of minutes. Best of all, you're able to administer the massage to yourself since it's a compact, handheld device.

It has five muscle massager speeds and six attachments so you can customize your treatment exactly to your needs.
$349 at Amazon (typically $499)
35
Amazon
Nespresso VertuoPlus deluxe coffee and espresso machine (30% off)
The Nespresso Vertuo quickly and conveniently makes single-serving barista-level beverages like lattes and iced coffees without having to fuss with loose beans or messy grounds. In order to get the best in-cup taste, Vertuo’s precision brewing technology automatically detects the optimal pressure level, temperature and brewing time needed for the type of Nespresso aluminum coffee capsule used.
$175 at Amazon (originally $249)
36
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Volumizer 1.0 heated brush (38% off)
This is an incredibly popular multi-use tool. Boasting a mix of pinned and tufted bristles, it works to detangle and ensure shine with even super thick hair, providing a streamlined drying and styling process and a picture-ready hairdo every time. The larger surface area of the brush helps disperse heat quicker, meaning it won't take 72 hours to dry long hair. It's great for someone who loves that fresh blowout look.
$27.91 at Amazon (originally $44.99)
37
Amazon
Bissell Little Green vacuum cleaner (28% off)
If your furry friends or little ones bring dirt into the house, fret not. The small but powerful Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner has over 33,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Revive your couch, pillows, car seats, carpet and rugs with this portable cleaner, which has a 48-ounce reservoir for soiled water and comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool to scrub messes and suck up stains.
$89 at Amazon (originally $123.59)
38
Amazon
A Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power station (30% off)
Even though the Explorer 1000 is heavier than lower-wattage portable models, at 22 pounds it is lightweight enough to bring on camping trips and other excursions. Besides the ability to power tech devices, fans and lights, it can power bigger appliances than Jackery's more basic models can. It'll be great to have on hand in the event of a power outage or other emergency.
$699.at Amazon (originally $999)
39
Amazon
Essence Lash Princess false lash effect mascara (20% off)
Essence's Lash Princess mascara claims to give the appearance of wearing false lashes. It can make a striking difference in even the most subtle lashes. In addition to its very appealing low price, the mascara's conically shaped brush picks up all of your lashes and gives dramatic volume and intense color without clumping.
$3.99 at Amazon (originally $4.99)
40
Amazon
The Saem Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick (32% off)
Perk up those peepers with this cooling eye stick from The Saem. It smooths and tones the delicate under-eye area, helping to de-puff and give you an overall awake appearance. It's great for anyone who wants to quickly and easily swipe on a little extra product to lift and help ease fine lines and darkness.
$6.79 at Amazon (originally $9.99)
41
Amazon
Shark AI Robot mop and vacuum (48% off)
This versatile household must-have is as good as it gets. It mops and vacuums floors quickly and effectively, has a deep clean mode, knows to avoid carpets and can easily detect objects so it won't suck them up. It's great for high-traffic areas that need attention often and is easy to use and program. It's a game changer for homes with pets.
$249.99 at Amazon (originally $479.95)
42
Amazon
The Pink Stuff cleaning paste (16% off)
The viral sensation that is The Pink Stuff actually lives up to the hype, according to the overwhelming number of positive ratings and testimonials. This non-toxic and multi-purpose cleaning paste can remove everything from that burnt-on mess on the bottom of your pots and pans to difficult rust stains left on stovetops. It can even work on removing permanent marker from walls. The non-abrasive and scratch-free formula works on virtually any surface like glass, porcelain, marble and wood.
$4.99 at Amazon (originally $5.97)
43
Amazon
Shark HE402 Air Purifier (43% off)
As effective as it is popular, this air purifier uses the power of four high-speed fans to distribute airflow throughout the filter. It's fast, quiet and is constantly tracking air quality so it is maintained throughout the day. A must for anyone with allergies, it even helps to detect and filter odors from cooking, cleaning products and more. It comes with a remote control so you can adjust it from a distance.
$199.99 at Amazon (originally $349.99)

