Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
Holiday Gift Guide
A gift for everyone on your list
InexpensiveLast MinuteThoughtfulPractical

Where To Buy The Best Gifts For Sports Fanatics

Knock it out of the park with these sports gifts for him and her.
By Katelyn Mullen
12/06/2018 04:16pm ET
ALFSnaiper via Getty Images

Whether you’re shopping for a super fan or a team newbie, there are plenty of places to buy sports gifts for the fanatics in your life. Nab a home run of a gift by tapping into a sports lover’s biggest passion: the game.

Many retailers have gotten into the game of licensing pro team gear — like Old Navy and Walmart — so you can get team gear for a great price. Other sites like Etsy and Uncommon Goods offer unique touches like an arena blueprint for their favorite team or personalized finishes like a fan cave sign to let everyone know when it’s game time. If your loved one is far too hardcore and requires a more official feel, head straight to the source — the MLB, NFL, NHL and NBA shops for the perfect present.

If you’re lucky enough to have any Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Capitals or Golden State Warrior fans on your list this year, be sure to capitalize on all the championship gear before a new winner is crowned.

Below find some of the best sources for sports-themed gifts this year.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Etsy
Etsy
Etsy's the perfect spot to find something a little more personal than the big box stores and pro league shops. The sports fan shop offers everything from hockey doormats to personalized bags, signs and more.

Shop this Hockey Welcome Doormat for $40
2
Fanatics
Fanatics
Gifting just got easier with Fanatics, the official partner to the NFL, NBA, Nascar, MLB and NHL. They've got gifting guides for all sports, including pro golf, NLL Lacrosse, Olympics gear and so much more can be found on the Fanatics site.
3
MLB Shop
MLB Shop
Head to the MLB Shop for the official gear of your favorite teams from the American and National leagues. Enjoy 25 percent off select World Series Champions items for Red Sox fans.
4
Dick's Sporting Goods
Dick's Sporting Goods
Head to Dick's Sporting Goods and shop their Fan Shop for just about everything. Enjoy sales throughout the holiday season, including 50 percent off select items.
5
uncommongoods
Uncommon Goods
ShopUncommon Goods for the quirkier sports fan in your life. These gift items range from a personalized bat and ball chip and dip set to screen prints of their favorite stadiums and snowboard wine racks, because why not?! All of the items Uncommon Goods are anything but ordinary.
6
NHL Shop
NHL Shop
The NHL Shop is making your gift giving that much easier with gift guides broken down by price, including items under $25, under $40 and over $60. Items in the over $60 guide include a limited edition Washington Capitals Fanatics Authentic 2018 Stanley Cup Champions Autographed Red Adidas Authentic Jersey,on sale for only $2,250, originally $30,00.
7
Amazon
Amazon
As is the case with nearly everything, you can shop your favorite team gear and enjoy all perks Amazonwhen shopping Amazon's Fan Shop.
8
eBay
eBay
EBay might be your one-stop shop for all things fandom. You can find just about anything you're looking for from fan apparel and souvenirs for your favorite pro teams to trading cards and original autographed memorabilia for the sports fan in your life who is holding on to the past.
9
Old Navy
Old Navy
Shop MLB merchandise for the whole family at Old Navy. Enjoy items for men, women and children across many leagues like the NFL, MLB, NHL and NCAA.

Shop this MLB Team-Mascot Raglan Tee for Toddlers for $11 - $17
10
NBA Store
NBA Store
The NBA Store has all of your holiday shopping needs, including team-themed ugly sweaters. Plus, now you can purchase jerseys worry-free with Trade Resistant jerseys, If the player on your newly purchased jersey is traded within 90 days of purchase, the NBA Store will replace your jersey for free.
11
Walmart
Walmart
Shop every league, every team from the NCAA to Nascar at Walmart. Enjoy low prices and free shipping on most items.

Shop this Boston Red Sox New Era 2018 World Series Champions Locker Room 39THIRTY Flex Hat for $24
12
MLS Store
MLS Store
Use the MLS Store holiday gift guide to shop jerseys, collectibles and doorbuster deals with up to 40 percent off.
13
Target
Target
Target's Fan Shop has everything from team-themed suitcases to jerseys, apparel, pet gear and tailgating essentials. Shop by league, sport, team or person and enjoy discounts and deals throughout the shopping season.
14
NFL Shop
NFL Shop
The NFL Shop is currently having a 30 percent off sale when you spend $25 or more. Shop by team or player and don't forget to check out the holiday essentials section for that extra holiday flare.
MORE:
NFLshoppableBaseball Sports and RecreationGift Guidesnhlsport