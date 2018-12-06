Whether you’re shopping for a super fan or a team newbie, there are plenty of places to buy sports gifts for the fanatics in your life. Nab a home run of a gift by tapping into a sports lover’s biggest passion: the game.
Many retailers have gotten into the game of licensing pro team gear — like Old Navy and Walmart — so you can get team gear for a great price. Other sites like Etsy and Uncommon Goods offer unique touches like an arena blueprint for their favorite team or personalized finishes like a fan cave sign to let everyone know when it’s game time. If your loved one is far too hardcore and requires a more official feel, head straight to the source — the MLB, NFL, NHL and NBA shops for the perfect present.
If you’re lucky enough to have any Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Capitals or Golden State Warrior fans on your list this year, be sure to capitalize on all the championship gear before a new winner is crowned.
Below find some of the best sources for sports-themed gifts this year.
