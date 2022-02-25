This 1 Photo Captures 2 Barrier-Breaking Biden Picks

On Friday, President Joe Biden stood at a podium flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris and Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

President Joe Biden, center, with Vice President Kamala Harris (right), introduces his nominee for the Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson (left), at the White House on Feb. 25. SAUL LOEB via Getty Images

Both women represent groundbreaking ― albeit long overdue ― selections. Harris is the first woman, the first Black person, and the first person of Asian descent to hold her position. Jackson, meanwhile, is the first Black female U.S. Supreme Court nominee.

Biden had pledged to nominate a Black woman to the nation’s highest court during his campaign. With the pick, Biden has now elevated Black women to two of the highest positions in U.S. government.

“For too long, our government, our courts, haven’t looked like America,” Biden said at an introductory press conference for Jackson Friday.

“I believe it’s time that we have a court that reflects the full talents and greatness of our nation, with a nominee of extraordinary qualifications. And that we inspire all young people to believe that they can one day serve their country at the highest level.”