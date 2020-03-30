Billie Eilish's Chill 'Bad Guy' On The Sofa Is 'Effortless' Perfection

Whether winning a fistful of Grammy Awards or performing on her couch, Billie Eilish has presence.

The teen pop star kept it wonderfully casual on Sunday with her brother Finneas O’Connell to sing her hit “Bad Guy” for the iHeart Living Room Concert for America on Fox. (Watch below.)

The siblings kicked back on their sofa at home in L.A. and performed like there was no one else there, which only accentuated the presentation’s charm.

In introducing the pair for the coronavirus charity concert, host Elton John reassured parents of children now housebound due to the pandemic that home-schooled kids, as Eilish was, can “grow up to win a bunch of Grammys.”

Viewers called the collaboration “effortless” and “cool.”

Love this un-produced acoustic version of Tough Guy, and Billie Eilish seems so stunningly effortless. https://t.co/KDty3vIS62 — Eric Pape (@ericpape) March 30, 2020

If @billieeilish got any cooler she would freeze solid. @finneas too. Both are amazing! Lived being in their living room concert. — Meg Oliver (@Hyperbole) March 30, 2020

She makes it so effortless 😭😭 AMAZING PERFORMANCE — 🍒Ham✨155 DAYS TILL HARRY (@hamsunflower) March 30, 2020

Thank you for all and putting this living room concert together so we can forget about this for a little while. @billieeilish and @finneas for lifting us up! You guys rock :) #iHeartConcertonFOX — Sherry J Bycoskie (@Sherrycrackr18) March 30, 2020