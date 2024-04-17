This French Pharmacy Skin Care Staple Is 25% Off — It's Time To Stock Up

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
As someone doubly blessed with extremely sensitive skin and reactive contact lens-wearing eyeballs, finding a makeup remover that doesn’t make my skin crawl has been a journey. Oil cleansers often clog up my pores, harsher chemicals make my eyes burn and foamy face washes strip my skin, leaving it dry as a desert. But there is one makeup remover that is as gentle on my skin as it is effective at removing makeup with ease: Bioderma’s Sensibio micellar water.
This French pharmacy staple is an absolute dream for anyone who has been trying to find the perfect makeup remover. Micellar water contains tiny balls of cleansing oil molecules called micelles that are suspended in soft water. The micelles are said to be attracted to dirt and oil, so they can grab onto and remove makeup without drying the skin. With the swipe of a cotton round, Senibio micellar water melts away foundation, lipstick or balms and even the toughest waterproof mascara without any tugging, rubbing or irritation. There’s no better way to get your skin feeling fresh and clean — and luckily for us all it’s available and currently on sale for 25% off at Amazon.
It used to be that I’d have to hoard bottles in my luggage anytime I traveled to Europe or try to find fancy drugstores and hope that they would have this little miracle cleanser in stock (with the price majorly marked up). But it’s always been worth the effort — and now it’s easier than ever to obtain this seeming wonder product, thanks to its presence on Amazon. While there are plenty of micellar waters on the market, the Bioderma Sensibio micellar water is one of the OGs and remains superior in my book. A little goes a long way, so a large bottle can last at least six months, giving it a lot of bang for your buck.
It easily dissolves makeup, grime and any other icky-ness that has settled onto your skin without stripping its natural moisture barrier or leaving a film of grease afterwards. It’s the cleanest-feeling makeup remover I’ve ever experienced. Everything about this micellar water makes it worthy of a sonnet. Generally, I use it morning and night before a gentle cleanser, but there are times where I just use it as both a makeup remover and cleanser. Usually when I do this, I go in twice with two separate cotton rounds to ensure that my skin is clean as a whistle.
Reviewers note that it’s also great for tweens and teens, since it’s gentle and nourishing for reactive, acne-prone skin and doesn’t have loads of harsh ingredients. While it may not be a super glamorous skin care product, it’s done wonders with the maintenance of my skin. I don’t have to worry about negative reactions, stinging eyes or dropping major change on pricey cleansers with ingredient lists that are sky-high. It’s a consistently great, low-maintenance skin care product that can easily be folded into any kind of routine.
The Bioderma Sensibio micellar water has 4.7 out of 5 stars and 39,984 5-star ratings on Amazon — a clear indicator of its effectiveness and popularity. Take a look at some of these raves below and pick one up for yourself and your loved ones. Even the most finicky person in your life will love it.
Promising reviews:
“Love it. I used this every night after I wash my face. It’s the perfect thing to get off all my makeup. It’s gentle and soft. I follow it up with a night mask for added moisture. I don’t know why more folks don’t use it.” — RO_ SF
“To me washing my face is the absolute worst part of skin care so I’m so glad I found this product. This really works. Just use cotton rounds you can buy at Amazon until the cotton rounds are clear. Just takes me about 2 times going over my face, neck and chest. I use it am and pm and maybe twice a week go through washing my face over the sink....yuck. I don’t wear makeup so I’m just removing Vitamin C, sunscreen, retinol, etc. My skin has never looked better since I started using this water. I’m in love and put it on subscribe and save so I’ll always have it.” — Debra Jean
“My favorite makeup remover! Makeup removing wipes make my skin itchy, red, and blotchy, and just overall uncomfortable. This Micellar Water doesn’t do any of those things to my skin! It is super gentle, gets all the makeup off, and I have no bad reactions whatsoever! It is also great for when you need a quick clean of your skin, but can’t wash it (gym, plane, after the beach), and just want to feel fresh and clean. It leaves no residue and doesn’t make up oily skin feel oily at all. I cannot say enough good things about it. I’m a big fan and would definitely recommend!” — Chris19
“Get your cleanest clean without stripping your skin of its perfect balance! After you remove your makeup, swab a cotton round saturated with this micellar water and be amazed at the residue your makeup remover leaves behind! Great for teens and tweens too! Gentle and yet powerful!” — Nancy Weaver
″Takes off everything. This has been a total game-changer in my nightly face routine. I use this before I use ANY cleanser and I use it again AFTER cleansing with soap. Because I have SUPER SENSITIVE skin, I rinse my face with cold water after using this for the final time because if I don’t my skin will get super irritated. this is better than any cold cream or wipes remover and comparable only to DHC’s oil cleanser but this is much better value and leaves me feeling way less greasy. I highly recommend getting the bottle that has the pump in the top so you can just put a cotton pad on top of the lid and press down and the micellar water will soak the pad. definitely get this one a try!” — L