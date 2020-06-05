Black-Owned Etsy Jewelry Shops To Support Now And Always

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

PeopleImages via Getty Images A guide to Black-owned Etsy jewelry shops, because there’s power in where you spend your money.

Spending money on Black-owned brands is one of the easiest things you can do right now to to give back to the Black community and redistribute dollars to help close the racial wealth gap.

Whether you look into the Black-owned beauty brands carried at Sephora, buy a T-shirt to show your support for Black-owned businesses, or educate yourself about the Black-owned Etsy stores everyone should support, where you choose to spend your money can make a powerful statement.

Etsy has become a marketplace for artisans and creators from around the world to directly share one-of-a-kind, often handmade, designs with consumers. It’s an appealing platform for aspiring and up-and-coming designers who want an easy way to showcase their products to shoppers without much overhead.

“One of the most impactful ways to make a difference right now is to support Black-owned businesses, and I’m proud to help shine a light on these incredible makers,” Etsy’s trend expert, Dayna Isom Johnson, told HuffPost Finds.

Etsy pledged this week that it would donate $1 million to social justice reform and Black-led institutions as a way to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and to show support for Black-owned Etsy shops.

Finding a new jewelry brand you love is like finding buried treasure. Although we love Insta-famous brands like Missoma, Merju and Gorjana for some pieces, we can all probably agree that the best place to find unique jewelry is from small and independent designers on Etsy.

If you’re on the hunt for a new pair of statement earrings for summer or want to get a personalized necklace, there are plenty of Black-owned Etsy jewelry shops to know about. Below, we’ve rounded up a few where you can find necklaces, earrings, rings and more.