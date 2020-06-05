HuffPost Finds

Black-Owned Etsy Jewelry Shops To Support Now And Always

There's power in where you spend your money.

A guide to <a href="https://www.etsy.com/featured/blackownedshops" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Black-owned Etsy jewelry</a>&nbsp;shops, because there&rsquo;s power in where you spend your money.
Spending money on Black-owned brands is one of the easiest things you can do right now to to give back to the Black community and redistribute dollars to help close the racial wealth gap.

Whether you look into the Black-owned beauty brands carried at Sephora, buy a T-shirt to show your support for Black-owned businesses, or educate yourself about the Black-owned Etsy stores everyone should support, where you choose to spend your money can make a powerful statement.

Etsy has become a marketplace for artisans and creators from around the world to directly share one-of-a-kind, often handmade, designs with consumers. It’s an appealing platform for aspiring and up-and-coming designers who want an easy way to showcase their products to shoppers without much overhead.

“One of the most impactful ways to make a difference right now is to support Black-owned businesses, and I’m proud to help shine a light on these incredible makers,” Etsy’s trend expert, Dayna Isom Johnson, told HuffPost Finds.

Etsy pledged this week that it would donate $1 million to social justice reform and Black-led institutions as a way to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and to show support for Black-owned Etsy shops.

Finding a new jewelry brand you love is like finding buried treasure. Although we love Insta-famous brands like Missoma, Merju and Gorjana for some pieces, we can all probably agree that the best place to find unique jewelry is from small and independent designers on Etsy.

If you’re on the hunt for a new pair of statement earrings for summer or want to get a personalized necklace, there are plenty of Black-owned Etsy jewelry shops to know about. Below, we’ve rounded up a few where you can find necklaces, earrings, rings and more.

Take a look:

1
OmiWoods
Etsy
This Black-owned Canadian Etsy shop specializes in stunning pendant necklaces with a variety of designs and illustrations. Shop the Double Up coin necklace stack in gold vermeil for $187 at OmiWoods on Etsy.
2
Local Color
Etsy
Local Color's Illinois-based Etsy shop designs original and handmade beaded, textile and resin jewelry. Shop this colorful geometric beaded fan earrings for $24 at Local Color on Etsy.
3
Aquarian Thoughts
Etsy
Aquarian Thoughts is a New Jersey-based Etsy shop that carries delicate handcrafted artisan jewelry with a variety of gemstones and metals. Find these stacking rings starting at $36 at Aquarian Thoughts on Etsy.
4
rkitekt
Etsy
rkitekt is a Georgia-based Etsy shop that designs wooden bead jewelry and hand-painted leather accessories. Shop this Guerline large wooden beaded adjustable necklace for $45 at rkiteky on Etsy.
5
thepinklocket
Etsy
The Pink Locket is a Georgia-based Etsy shop that specializes in modern minimalist jewelry made with metals such as brass, copper, titanium, sterling silver and bronze. Shop this Marlene hammered texture gold cuff T bracelet for $49 at The Pink Locket on Etsy.
6
linguaNigra
Etsy
This Illinois-based Etsy shop features eye-catching minimalist earrings in unique silhouettes in a variety of metals and colors. Shop this Small Boulders small etched oval earrings in Sterling Silver or Gold plate for $69 at linguaNigra on Etsy.
7
My Moon Seeds
Etsy
This South Carolina-based Etsy jewelry shop specializes in fun and colorful statement earrings. Find these Forest Green Matisse inspired statement earrings for $32 from My Moon Seeds on Etsy.
8
Browneyed Capricorn
Etsy
This South Carolina-based jewelry shop designs small and minimalist earrings perfect for second or third piercings. Find these gold bar earrings for $38 from Browneyed Capricorn on Etsy.
9
Didi Rose Jewelry
Etsy
This Georgia-based Etsy shop features handmade gemstone and precious metal jewelry. Shop this pink tourmaline sterling silver ring for $45 at Didi Rose Jewelry on Etsy.
10
My Hoop Jewelry
Etsy
This California-based jewelry shop on Etsy specializes in petite earrings perfect for minimalists. Find these mini hoop dangle earrings starting at $11 from My Hoop Jewelry on Etsy.
