After sheltering in place for months because of the coronavirus, people are coming out now to join protests in all 50 states against racism and to demand justice for victims of police brutality.
That they’re happening widely in the middle of a global pandemic only speaks more truth to the urgent need for change.
The guidance around COVID-19 as it pertains to going out and protesting echoes the health guidance we’ve heard for months: Wearing a mask is crucial in helping to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Even though you likely already have a mask, it might be time to add a few to the rotation.
Some of the coolest looking masks out there are made by Black designers. Commit to putting money in the pockets of Black business owners while you commit to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus ― and actually look good doing it.
If you’re looking to upgrade your collection, start with the five masks ― both functional and fashionable ― below.
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- 7 essential pieces of relationship advice for couples in quarantine
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- How to tell if you need to start doing online therapy
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- Parenting during the coronavirus crisis?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
- Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.