5 Black-Owned Businesses That Are Making Coronavirus Face Masks

Here's how to support Black businesses while helping mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

After sheltering in place for months because of the coronavirus, people are coming out now to join protests in all 50 states against racism and to demand justice for victims of police brutality.

That they’re happening widely in the middle of a global pandemic only speaks more truth to the urgent need for change.

The guidance around COVID-19 as it pertains to going out and protesting echoes the health guidance we’ve heard for months: Wearing a mask is crucial in helping to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Even though you likely already have a mask, it might be time to add a few to the rotation.

Some of the coolest looking masks out there are made by Black designers. Commit to putting money in the pockets of Black business owners while you commit to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus ― and actually look good doing it.

If you’re looking to upgrade your collection, start with the five masks ― both functional and fashionable ― below.

Island Tribe Lily Tie Dye Mask and Scrunchy, $35
Island Tribe
Get the Island Tribe Lily tie-dye mask for $35.
Carlton Jones Tulip Mask, $22
Carlton Jones
Get the Carlton Jones tulip mask for $22.
Slashed by Tia Ruffle Face Mask, $45
Slashed by Tia
Get the Slashed by Tia ruffle face mask for $45.
Undra Celeste New York Dark Floral Fashion Mask, $20
Undra Celeste New York
Get the Undra Celeste New York dark floral fashion mask for $20.
Romeo Hunte Multi Rebel Denim Mask, $65
Romeo Hunte
Get the Romeo Hunte multi Rebel denim mask for $65.
