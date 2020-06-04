After sheltering in place for months because of the coronavirus, people are coming out now to join protests in all 50 states against racism and to demand justice for victims of police brutality.

That they’re happening widely in the middle of a global pandemic only speaks more truth to the urgent need for change.

The guidance around COVID-19 as it pertains to going out and protesting echoes the health guidance we’ve heard for months: Wearing a mask is crucial in helping to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Even though you likely already have a mask, it might be time to add a few to the rotation.

Some of the coolest looking masks out there are made by Black designers. Commit to putting money in the pockets of Black business owners while you commit to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus ― and actually look good doing it.