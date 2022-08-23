Black Player Covered In Cotton By White Teammates At Little League World Series

The incident, shared on Twitter by HuffPost’s Philip Lewis, unfolded during the Major League Red Sox vs. Orioles Little League Classic game Sunday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, where the Little League World Series is played.

ESPN cameras focused on members of the Davenport, Iowa, team ripping stuffing out of giveaway toys and sticking it on the Black player’s head.

“That’s just Little Leaguers being Little Leaguers,” one announcer said.