Blake Lively Is Making Her Directorial Debut With Taylor Swift's New Music Video

Jake Gyllenhaal’s month somehow has gotten even worse, as Taylor Swift announced that she’s set to release another music video for a particularly scorching track from the rerecorded version of her album “Red.”

The singer on Sunday announced that the music video for “I Bet You Think About Me” ― a scathing breakup song fans believe to be inspired by Swift’s famous actor ex ― will arrive on Monday.

After directing her past few music videos, Swift this time tapped longtime friend and fan Blake Lively to helm the project in her debut as a director.

“SURPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW at 10am ET,” Swift captioned a short teaser of the video, which features a hand tearing through a wedding cake.

“I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut,” she added. “Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell.”

SURPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW at 10am ET 🚨 I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell.

Eagle-eyed Swift fans immediately noticed that Lively had been wearing the same ruby ring featured in the short clip during a recent press appearance in New York City.

Lively also shared the teaser, as did her husband Ryan Reynolds.

The song, which features country singer Chris Stapleton, is a devastating takedown of an ex, containing lyrical burns directed at a fame-obsessed past partner who’s “scared not to be hip, scared to get old” and owns both ”organic shoes” and a “million-dollar couch.”

“I bet you think about me when you say / ‘Oh my god, she’s insane, she wrote a song about me,’” Swift sings in the song’s closing line. “I bet you think about me.”

An early image from the video shows Swift aptly dressed all in red as she holds guitar under a chandelier.

A first look at Taylor Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me" music video, out tomorrow.

“I Bet You Think About Me” is one of a handful of previously unreleased tracks included on “Red (Taylor’s Version),” a rerecording of her beloved 2012 album, which is part of her ongoing effort to reclaim ownership of her back catalogue.

The album’s crown jewel is a 10-minute long version of “All Too Well” ― widely agreed upon by fans and critics as the singer’s greatest song ― which Swift performed in full on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend.

Both Lively and Reynolds were spotted entering the late-night show’s after-party with Swift.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively arrive at the "SNL" after-party in the early hours of Sunday morning. Gotham via Getty Images

The pop star featured Lively and Reynolds’ daughter James’ voice in the opening moments of her 2017 track “Gorgeous,” and also named characters in her song “Betty,” from her 2020 album “Folklore,” after the couple’s three children.

Lively has previously expressed interest in directing, telling Variety in 2017 that she’s “really drawn to it.”

“I think I would do it later in life,” she said. “It’s two years and it becomes your baby. While my kids are young, I wouldn’t want to do that.”