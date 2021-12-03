Brian Kelly tried to win over his new LSU fan base by appearing to use a fake Southern accent. USA TODAY USPW via Reuters

Notre Dame fans already ticked about football coach Brian Kelly’s abrupt departure to Louisiana State University now have a reason to mock him.

In a pep speech at halftime of an LSU basketball game this week, yankee-rooted Kelly appeared to use a fake Southern accent at times to play to his new base. Several outlets noticed.

Brian Kelly making his welcome speech at halftime of the Ohio/LSU basketball game tonight. pic.twitter.com/Jk3bjAvrh8 — Mike Bundt (@Mike_Bundt) December 2, 2021

Kelly was born and raised in Massachusetts and has had head-coaching stints in four Midwestern universities.

Notre Dame of course was the last stop, where he just left the Fighting Irish in the midst of a potential College Football Playoff appearance.

What in tarnation, Brian?

Fans and pundits were quick on the drawl with jokes.

Brian Kelly’s new, fake southern accent is the story of the decade. https://t.co/mh5KaMAxll — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) December 3, 2021

And it’s not even the right fake accent for south Louisiana! Georgia didn’t just hire him..

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — It’s All A Game (@40AcresBuilt) December 3, 2021

Brian Kelly hasn’t even been in the SEC three days and he’s starting to sound like The American Dream Dusty Rhodes? https://t.co/hNivpewGei — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 3, 2021

You're from Massachusetts talk like it... — DyslexicdoG (@longtimeAndy) December 3, 2021