Notre Dame Deserter Brian Kelly Seems To Use Southern Accent In LSU Halftime Speech

The football coach is a Massachusetts native with four head-coaching stints in the Midwest, but whatever y'all!
Brian Kelly tried to win over his new LSU fan base by appearing to use a fake Southern accent.
Brian Kelly tried to win over his new LSU fan base by appearing to use a fake Southern accent.
Notre Dame fans already ticked about football coach Brian Kelly’s abrupt departure to Louisiana State University now have a reason to mock him.

In a pep speech at halftime of an LSU basketball game this week, yankee-rooted Kelly appeared to use a fake Southern accent at times to play to his new base. Several outlets noticed.

Kelly was born and raised in Massachusetts and has had head-coaching stints in four Midwestern universities.

Notre Dame of course was the last stop, where he just left the Fighting Irish in the midst of a potential College Football Playoff appearance.

What in tarnation, Brian?

Fans and pundits were quick on the drawl with jokes.

