Shopping
shoppinghomesales bedroomsbrooklinen

Brooklinen Birthday Sale: Save Up To 20% On Bedding And More

Get major deals on highly coveted Brooklinen items like sheets, towels, robes and more.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Few things are more thrilling than when one of our favorite brands has a major sale, especially when it’s for high-end home goods that can feel like a major investment. Yes, it feels amazing to get new things like sheets and towels, but it always hurts a bit to spend so much on home basics. We’re in luck this week, because Brooklinen is having its biggest sale event of the year — even bigger than its Black Friday sale.

Starting today through May 4, Brooklinen’s annual birthday sale will feature 20% off the full price of their beloved home products. Yes, you read that right. You’ll be able to save on everything from fan faves like sheets, towels and quilts to loungewear, candles and baby swaddles (excluding final sale items and certain partner products).

We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite Brooklinen items, including bestsellers, cult faves and even children’s bedding sets. Stock up on a much-needed bathroom essential like towels or splurge on a luxurious new silk sheet set while taking advantage of major savings.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Brooklinen
A dreamy sheet set
Arguably Brooklinen's most coveted product, the linen core sheet set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. Casual and cool, these lightweight, cozy sheets are warm-weather essentials. They're made in Portugal of 100% European flax and individually dyed in a variety of lovely, soothing shades.
Get it for $231.20 (originally $289).
2
Brooklinen
A towel set
It doesn't get much more luxurious than the super plush bath bundle. These towels are not only substantial in size but also in durability and softness. It's one of Brooklinen's most popular best-selling products, and includes two bath towels, two hand towels and a bathmat.
Build your set starting at $101.60 (originally $127).
3
Brooklinen
A shower curtain set
Elevate your bathroom with this linen shower curtain set, which includes a lovely classic linen shower curtain and liner. Made in Portugal with soft, lightweight linen, it's a simple way to update your shower. The liner is both eco-friendly and anti-bacterial.
Get it for $79.20 (originally $99).
4
Brooklinen
A baby and crib set
This bundle is as sweet and cozy-comfy as can be. It includes a quilt, crib sheets and a set of three swaddles. It makes a lovely baby shower gift as well as a cute addition to your own little one's nursery.
Get it for $108 (originally $135).
5
Brooklinen
A waffle-weave robe
This lightweight and absorbent Turkish cotton robe is the perfect post-shower companion. It has wide sleeves with adjustable cuffs, pockets and an adjustable tie waist.
Get it for $79.20 (originally $99.)
6
Brooklinen
A soft alpaca blanket
Now's the time to get this ultra-luxurious blanket while it's on sale. It's made in Germany by a 100-year-old family mill and is as warm and cozy as it is elegant. It's an investment that will last a lifetime if properly cared for, and is available in two neutral colors to match any aesthetic.
Get it for $215.20 (originally $269).
7
Brooklinen
A cozy sweatshirt
Brooklinen's soft fleece sweatshirt is an easy way to get comfortable for a day spent lounging around at home or out and about. It has a subtle vintage vibe and ribbed cuffs and is available in a range of neutral hues.
Get it for $64 (originally $80).
8
Brooklinen
A down alternative mattress topper
Ever wanted to feel like you're sleeping on a cloud? This topper not only adds a protective layer to your mattress, but also makes it more comfortable, softer and sleep-inducing. It is made of evenly distributed soft microgel fill encased in a cotton shell and can fit mattresses up to 18” deep.
Get it starting at $87.20 (originally $109).
9
Brooklinen
A mulberry silk eye mask
Protect the delicate skin under your eyes and block out light with this luxurious mulberry silk sleep mask. It's naturally cool to the touch, so you don't have to worry about overheating, and features a gentle elastic band and luxurious charmeuse weave.
Get it for $23.20 (originally $29).
An over-the-toilet ladder

Everything You Need To Organize Bathroom Drawers And Cabinets

Popular in the Community

shoppinghomesales bedroomsbrooklinen

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

Experts Share How You Should Change Your Skin Care Routine For Spring

Home & Living

This Nostalgic Documentary Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

Best Breakfast Foods To Eat When You’re Traveling, And Why It Matters

Wellness

My At-Home Rapid Test Is Negative, But Could I Still Have COVID?

Travel

How To Take The Ultimate Vacation In Memphis

Parenting

6 Important Phrases You Should Teach Your Kid From A Young Age

Home & Living

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Besides 'Selling Sunset'

Shopping

28 Things To Help The Weird Aches And Pains In Your Human Body

Shopping

33 Ways To Refresh Your Home For Spring

Shopping

24 Comfy Shoes You Need If You Plan To Walk Everywhere This Spring

Shopping

29 Genius Parenting Products And Gadgets

Travel

What To Know About This New Pandemic Travel Trend

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

The Wildly Underestimated Benefits Of Eating Anchovies

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In May

Shopping

24 Useful Travel Products That Won't Take Up A Lot Of Space In Your Luggage

Shopping

A Podiatrist Shares The Best Shoes For Standing All Day

Shopping

The Best Tinted Moisturizers That Won’t Leave You Feeling Cakey For The Summer

Parenting

These Comics Flip The Script On Common Parenting Double Standards

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In May

Relationships

The Thought Pattern That May Be Keeping You From Really Great Sex

Shopping

The Must-Have Jeans Every Mom Needs In Their Closet, According To Real Moms

Shopping

Just 39 Practical Things To Treat Yourself To

Shopping

This Anti-Aging Skin Care Ingredient Is A Game Changer For Acne-Prone Skin

Parenting

30 Funny Tweets About Kids' Bedtime Excuses

Travel

17 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Washington, D.C.

Style & Beauty

Thrifty Bride Shows The Internet How To Throw A $500 Wedding

Work/Life

Never End A Job Interview Without Doing These 3 Things

Parenting

21 Little Milestones That Are Secretly A Big Deal For Kids

Shopping

The Best Petite Pants, According To Devastatingly Chic Short Women

Shopping

Here's Where To Stock Up On At-Home COVID Tests While You Can

Style & Beauty

These Ice-Cold Facials Are Trendy, But Dermatologists Have Some Strong Thoughts

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Wellness

How Much Does One-Way Masking Protect You From COVID On A Plane?

Style & Beauty

Adults Who Got Plastic Surgery As Teens Reveal Their Regrets About It

Parenting

How To Actually Be More Present With Your Kids

Wellness

Experts Reveal 4 Sneaky Issues That Could Contribute To IBS

Wellness

If You Struggle With Your Body Image On Vacation, Read This A+ Advice

Shopping

28 TikTok-Famous Fashion Products That Are Worth The Hype

Shopping

32 Things I Guarantee You Won't Regret Having On Hand Next Time You Travel