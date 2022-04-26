Few things are more thrilling than when one of our favorite brands has a major sale, especially when it’s for high-end home goods that can feel like a major investment. Yes, it feels amazing to get new things like sheets and towels, but it always hurts a bit to spend so much on home basics. We’re in luck this week, because Brooklinen is having its biggest sale event of the year — even bigger than its Black Friday sale.

Starting today through May 4, Brooklinen’s annual birthday sale will feature 20% off the full price of their beloved home products. Yes, you read that right. You’ll be able to save on everything from fan faves like sheets, towels and quilts to loungewear, candles and baby swaddles (excluding final sale items and certain partner products).

We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite Brooklinen items, including bestsellers, cult faves and even children’s bedding sets. Stock up on a much-needed bathroom essential like towels or splurge on a luxurious new silk sheet set while taking advantage of major savings.