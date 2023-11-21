Bruce Willis' Daughter Rumer Posts About 'Really Missing' Her Dad Amid Cognitive Issues

Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer shared a heartfelt message about her father this week amid the actor’s ongoing experience with dementia.
On Monday, Rumer posted a throwback photo with her father from when she was a baby. “Really missing my papa today,” she captioned the post.
Willis’ daughter Tallulah also posted a series of adorable photos with her father on Instagram last week, writing: “Damn, these photos are hitting tonight. Youre my whole damn heart and Im so proud to be your Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis.”
Willis’ family announced last year that he would be “stepping away” from acting after he was diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects a person’s ability to communicate.
“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him,” his family said in a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts in March 2022. “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”
In February, Willis’ family announced that his condition had progressed to frontotemporal dementia.
“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces,” his wife Emma Heming said in a statement on Instagram. “While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”
The “Pulp Fiction” actor is the father of five daughters: Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29, from his marriage to ex-wife Demi Moore; and Mabel Ray, 11, and Evelyn Penn, 9, with Heming.
Tallulah appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” earlier this month, where she gave an update on her father’s condition.
“He is the same, which I think, in this regard, I’ve learned is the best thing that you can ask for,” she told Barrymore. “And what I see is ― I see love when I’m with him, and it’s my dad, and he loves me.”
Noting how important it is to her family to “spread awareness about FTD,” Tallulah added: “If we can take something that we’re struggling with as a family, and individually, to help other people, to turn it around to make something beautiful about it, that’s really special for us.”