Buffalo Bills Commit Season’s Most Boneheaded Mistake To Lose In Last Second

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Talk about snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. (Watch the video below.)

The Buffalo Bills could have celebrated a home win when Denver Broncos kicker Wil Lutz missed a potential game-winning 41-yard field goal with seconds left Monday.

But the Bills got penalized for having 12 men on the field, allowing Lutz another shot ― this time from 36 yards.

Advertisement

Lutz nailed it to give visiting Denver a 24-22 victory as time expired, sinking the Bills’ record to 5-5 in a disappointing season with dwindling playoff hopes.

Here’s the fateful sequence of events:

Lutz misses the 41-yard attempt but the Bills take a penalty for 12 men on the field. pic.twitter.com/Lvs9Y3J3Ua — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 14, 2023

The Bills would’ve won the game but had 12 men on the field for the shanked field goal 😬 pic.twitter.com/7E6iJJdVPT — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 14, 2023

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was understandably stunned.

And Bills coach Sean McDermott was understandably ticked.

He said the team practiced that personnel transition several times this week, so the mistake was “inexcusable.”

Advertisement

Sean McDermott calls the 12-men on the field penalty on the Broncos late field goal try inexcusable. pic.twitter.com/U5ySWD1wZj — Andy Young (@AndyYoungTV) November 14, 2023

Counting the players was perhaps the responsibility of special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley.