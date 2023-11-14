Buffalo Bills Commit Season’s Most Boneheaded Mistake To Lose In Last Second

Talk about snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. (Watch the video below.)
The Buffalo Bills could have celebrated a home win when Denver Broncos kicker Wil Lutz missed a potential game-winning 41-yard field goal with seconds left Monday.
But the Bills got penalized for having 12 men on the field, allowing Lutz another shot ― this time from 36 yards.
Lutz nailed it to give visiting Denver a 24-22 victory as time expired, sinking the Bills’ record to 5-5 in a disappointing season with dwindling playoff hopes.
Here’s the fateful sequence of events:
Bills quarterback Josh Allen was understandably stunned.
And Bills coach Sean McDermott was understandably ticked.
He said the team practiced that personnel transition several times this week, so the mistake was “inexcusable.”
Counting the players was perhaps the responsibility of special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley.
But it was Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey who paid with his job after the shocking defeat. He was fired on Tuesday.