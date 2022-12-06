“Bullet Train” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The action comedy film is an adaptation of Kōtarō Isaka’s acclaimed 2010 novel and stars Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry. “Bullet Train” joined Netflix on Dec. 3 following a theatrical release in August and follows an assassin who must battle adversaries while riding the world’s fastest train.

In second place is “Troll,” a Norwegian monster movie that premiered on Dec. 1. As the title suggests, the film follows an ancient mountain troll who is awakened by an explosion and wreaks havoc on the country.

Sony Pictures "Bullet Train" on Netflix.

“Lady Chatterley’s Lover” is also causing a buzz on the streaming service. An adaptation of D.H. Lawrence’s final novel (which was initially banned for obscenity in multiple countries), the film stars Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell and had a short theatrical release before its Netflix debut on Dec. 2.

Other trending Netflix films include the Italian crime thriller “My Name Is Vendetta” and the animated holiday musical “Scrooge: A Christmas Carol.”

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

