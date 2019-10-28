California To Investigate PG&E Power Blackouts

The company said Monday it had restored power in some areas, with roughly 30,000 customers getting electricity back on as of Sunday evening. However, PG&E also warned that it was preparing for more potential shutoffs starting Tuesday, due to forecasts of high winds, which could affect over half a million customers.

Southern California Edison also cut power to nearly 16,000 households as of Monday morning in an effort to reduce fire hazards throughout Southern California.

PG&E stock continued to plummet Monday, with shares plunging to a low of $3.55 before regaining some ground. The company filed for bankruptcy in January after estimating $30 billion in wildfire liabilities resulting from the 2018 Camp Fire. The blaze killed 86 people, making it the deadliest in the state’s history.