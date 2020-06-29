Many Patriots fans were thrilled that the team signed quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday ― but not just for football-related reasons.
New England’s former quarterback, Tom Brady, has six more Super Bowl rings than Newton, but Newton has way more style.
Newton, a former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL MVP, is a hardcore fashionista who attends designer shows in Paris, can rock a babushka at a postgame press conference and knows his pret-a-porter from his haute couture.
So when word emerged that Newton had reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with Brady’s old team, the Patriot faithful were hoping the new signal caller could deliver for the fall line.
