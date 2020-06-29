Many Patriots fans were thrilled that the team signed quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday ― but not just for football-related reasons.

New England’s former quarterback, Tom Brady, has six more Super Bowl rings than Newton, but Newton has way more style.

Newton, a former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL MVP, is a hardcore fashionista who attends designer shows in Paris, can rock a babushka at a postgame press conference and knows his pret-a-porter from his haute couture.

So when word emerged that Newton had reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with Brady’s old team, the Patriot faithful were hoping the new signal caller could deliver for the fall line.

seen a lot of talk about Cam Newton's fit in New England, but I think this is it pic.twitter.com/79Drdst3EN — Matt Ufford (@mattufford) June 29, 2020

Cam Newton when he gets to dress in winter coats after the game pic.twitter.com/1Mf8mafyTQ — KFC Radio (@KFCradio) June 29, 2020

Cam Newton and Bill Belichick headed to all their away games in their fun hats & unappreciated fashion



“Onto Snydersville” pic.twitter.com/GF0XfKXlZy — Krissi (@KrissiBex) June 29, 2020

We’re forgetting the best part about @CameronNewton to the @Patriots, his absolute 🔥🔥🔥 fashion. Post game press conferences about to be more LIT than when Franklin discovered electricity and than when Edison invented the lightbulb. Pats 5th Quarter is back @scottzolak! ⚡️💡 — Michael Magaletta (@mikemagz07) June 29, 2020

Cam Newton on the Patriots. All the years I made fun of him. Maybe his hairstyle and fashion will be better pic.twitter.com/6Ogjz3tSf6 — 🎶🎧💙 RK 🎡♥️🇺🇸 (@HeartEyes4Brady) June 29, 2020

Cam Newton about to singlehandedly revolutionize the New England winter fashion game wow — Filippo Berio (@UncleDommy) June 29, 2020