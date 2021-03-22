Cardi B's Song 'Up' Tops Billboard Chart After Grammys Performance

Cardi B’s new song can’t go up from here.

The rapper’s track, “Up,” soared from the No. 6 to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Billboard announced Monday. Cardi B recently performed the song during her show-stopping performance with Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Grammys on March 14.

The artists’ much-talked-about Grammys performance, in which they performed their song “WAP,” garnered both widespread praise and some criticism from those who chided the act as degrading and inappropriate for children.

The “Up” rapper has since shut down detractors on social media, tweeting that it’s on parents — not performers — to “MONITOR WHAT YOUR KIDS WATCH.”

“Up” initially debuted at No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart and spent three weeks at the runner-up spot, the music publication noted. Its recent surge to the top spot marks Cardi B’s fifth Hot 100 No. 1.

The rapper celebrated her chart-topping success on Instagram on Monday.

“I want God to come see me in my dreams when I take my nap today so I can kiss his feet and tell him how much I love him!!!” she wrote in an Instagram post. She later added, “NUMBER 1!!!!!”

With “Up” leading the Hot 100 chart, Cardi B is now the first female rapper to have two Hot 100 No. 1 songs with no accompanying artists, Billboard reported.

Her other hit song with no featured artists, “Bodak Yellow,” soared to the top spot in 2017, making her the first female rapper in nearly two decades to attain that feat. Previously, Lauryn Hill had reached the top spot with her 1998 hit song, “Doo Wop (That Thing).”