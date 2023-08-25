Concertgoers Criticize Carlos Santana Over 'BS' Anti-Trans Rant At New Jersey Show

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Carlos Santana has apologized for “insensitive comments” after clips of an anti-trans rant resurfaced from his concert in New Jersey last month.

The “Smooth” guitarist, during an Atlantic City show in July, declared that “a woman is a woman and a man is a man, that’s it” in remarks that one attendee described to Consequence as “very disturbing and seemed to come out of nowhere.”

Advertisement

“When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are,” the guitarist said in one video.

“Later on, when you grow out of it you see things and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good but you know it ain’t right. Because a woman is a woman and a man is a man, that’s it.”

Santana, who received applause for his remarks, noted that whatever a person wants to do “in the closet” is their business.

“I’m OK with that, I am like this with my brother Dave Chappelle,” added the guitarist in a nod to a comedian who has declared himself as “team TERF” (a trans-exclusionary radical feminist) and who has sparked controversy with transphobic jokes in recent years.

Advertisement

One concertgoer, who shared a clip from the show on Reddit, called the remarks “the most insane anti-trans bs” they’ve ever heard.

“Thought music (especially with this history) was supposed to bring us together...,” wrote the user, who claimed they chose to leave the concert “pretty immediately” following the remarks.

Santana, in a message shared to his Facebook page on Thursday, said he was sorry for his “insensitive comments.”

“They don’t reflect that I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs. I realize that what I said hurt people and that was not my intent. I sincerely apologize to the transgender community and everyone I offended,” the guitarist wrote.

Advertisement

He added: “Here is my personal goal that I strive to achieve every day. I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not. This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift. I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear. It takes courage to grow and glow in the light that you are and to be true, genuine, and authentic. We grow and learn to shine our light with Love and compliments. Have a glorious existence. Peace.”

The apology follows other rock musicians sparking criticism for anti-trans remarks in recent months.

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley in April gave his two cents on gender-affirming care for minors in a lengthy post where he criticized parents “normalizing and even encouraging participation in a lifestyle” for their child as though it’s “some sort of game.” He later offered his support for those “struggling with their sexual identity while enduring constant hostility” as he walked back his comments.

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, who called Stanley’s initial post “well said,” wrote that he was glad his parents “didn’t jump to any rash conclusion” at a time where he “felt pretty.” SF Pride later mutually agreed to part ways with him in May after it announced that Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” would be the “unofficial rallying cry” of its parade this year.

Snider later took to Facebook to declare that he’s an LGBTQ ally and claimed he wasn’t aware that the trans community “expects fealty and total agreement with all their beliefs and any variation or deviation is considered ‘transphobic.’”

Advertisement