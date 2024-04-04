Carrie Underwood Shares Her Take On Beyoncé Making Country Music

Carrie Underwood has weighed in on Beyoncé and other artists putting their own spin on country music.
“There really is something for everybody now,” the “Before He Cheats” singer told Yahoo Entertainment in an article published on Monday. “One of the great things about country music, and this is true for music in general, is that every genre has really just broadened itself.”
“If you like things that are more traditional, you can find those. If you like things that seem more pop, you can find that,” she continued. “If you like things that can cross over into other genres, you can find something that you love — and it’s all part of the same family. I always welcome that.”
She then acknowledged a few artists who’ve blended their sound with country music, saying, “I love that people like Post Malone and Beyoncé and Jelly Roll, and people like that are artists first and foremost.”
“They kind of weave in and out of different genres of music, and I think that’s really cool,” she said.
In February, Beyoncé topped Billboard’s country songs chart with the release of her single, “Texas Hold ’Em,” and became the first Black woman to do so ― but not without backlash.
That same month, “Dukes of Hazzard” actor and country singer John Schneider compared Beyoncé and other pop artists dabbling with country music to a dog marking its territory.
“They’ve got to make their mark, just like a dog in a dog walk park,” Schneider said during an appearance on conservative cable news channel One America News Network. “You know, every dog has to mark every tree, right?”
However, some country music artists, like Maren Morris and the legendary Dolly Parton, have come to Beyoncé’s defense.
“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” Parton said in an Instagram post from February. “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single. Can’t wait to hear the full album! Love, Dolly.”
Parton makes an appearance on “Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé’s country album that was released last week.
The album includes a cover of Parton’s classic country anthem, “Jolene,” which she praised in an Instagram post shared shortly after the album was released.