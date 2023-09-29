Woof — it’s been a long week.
If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog, let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about pets.
We Shih Tzu not.
Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter X (yes, Elon Musk is apparently fur real) to find the funniest posts about our furballs being complete goofballs. They’re sure to make you howl.
(And if you want more, no need to beg ― you can check out last week’s batch right here.)
My favorite ever nonverbal interaction was the time a mom was pointing to my window, excitedly showing her daughter the 3 kittens that were sitting and looking out. We made eye contact, and she looked briefly embarrassed before I reached down next to me and held up a 4th kitten— Ꮍᴀᴇʟ (@elle91) September 25, 2023
Meanwhile, in polish news "Ciapunio - suspected of eating 100 heads of cabbage" pic.twitter.com/8EmfE2qGi4— Emma Szewczak (@EmmaSzewczak) September 25, 2023
When he realized red is the good part of the watermelon.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/LJ6nDFdIb6— place where cat shouldn't be (@catshouldnt) September 25, 2023
does commander have seasonal depression? pic.twitter.com/T0nPS028gd— noa struggle tweets (taylor’s version) (@thenoasletter) September 28, 2023
Still can’t believe we grew up being told that old women living alone in the woods with their cats, and eating anyone who bothered them, were wicked. Those bitches were geniuses.— Kate Lister (@k8_lister) September 25, 2023
Numnum, a cat living in Turkey and making strange sounds while drinking milk, is accompanied by musicians from different parts of the world.— Enezator (@Enezator) September 26, 2023
pic.twitter.com/6AelUwc5DU
i shouldn’t have to go to work if it’s rainy. i should get to stare out the window all day like a cat— trash jones (@jzux) September 29, 2023
Come Mister tabby man, tabby me banana pic.twitter.com/cYaxYx47mc— Midge (@mxmclain) September 27, 2023
Yes a lot of the time our living room looks like this BECAUSE IT MAKES THE CATS HAPPY pic.twitter.com/UqUNY5iT2v— Dr Mikel Delgado, PhD. Cat Behavior Consultant (@mikel_maria) September 24, 2023
Guest to mom lady: The cat's on the kitchen counter.— Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) September 26, 2023
Mom lady to guest: There's a hotel down the street if you prefer.
This dog just got a new baby brother. Can't believe their two favorite humans made an entirely new one. 14/10 pic.twitter.com/6AFOl5q5Lr— WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) September 25, 2023
…i do not have a cat pic.twitter.com/BLygexCdXq— taylor garron (@taylorgarron) September 28, 2023
"We can talk all day about the rights and wrongs, but long story short, we're out of toilet paper" pic.twitter.com/JQxWg4cm8v— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) September 25, 2023
I have something important to show you pic.twitter.com/8OTYGRH6bO— c a i t l i n (@hello__caitlin) September 28, 2023
when I say I got that dog in me this is what I mean pic.twitter.com/GYJNZGFGSd— alexis kimberly (@notsixela) September 23, 2023
what bad joke do you think George heard before this photo was taken pic.twitter.com/sEx5IMUup0— Nebraska Humane Cats 🐱 (@NHSCats) September 25, 2023
Furniture designers and their creations. pic.twitter.com/pHUKE5lL55— cats with jobs 🛠 (@CatWorkers) September 28, 2023
do you guys think he wants me to pet him? he's so hard to read pic.twitter.com/A50lEJEifZ— haley (@feederofcats) September 25, 2023
He’s trying to decide what’s worse: peeing in the rain or the utter indignity of being made to wear this jacket pic.twitter.com/qh11gksjwx— Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) September 23, 2023
Dog accidentally attends a news interview pic.twitter.com/Ibzhw9m52D— out of context dogs (@contextdogs) September 27, 2023
my 15 year old cat is basically a bossy, wildly particular 76 year old man in a cat suit and i’ll do whatever he wants whenever he wants until the day he dies— Sydney (@sydneyelainexo) September 28, 2023
September 29, 2023
oh wow oh boy some plain cooked unseasoned chicken all for me!!! pic.twitter.com/JDznKQN4Gw— Fishtopher and Friends (@mrfishtopher) September 28, 2023
