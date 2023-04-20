Celebrities Torch Twitter As They Lose Their Legacy Check Marks

Celebrities bid farewell to their legacy blue check marks and vowed to stay “tweeting unbothered” without them following Twitter’s announcement that it’d do away with the icons.
A company account wrote in a tweet Wednesday that the platform would be striking “legacy verified” check marks from users’ pages on Thursday and implored people to pay $8 a month, or $84 annually, to keep their check marks.
Twitter and its CEO Elon Musk previously teased that the platform would be removing legacy blue check marks starting April 1. A number of legacy verified accounts still have check marks next to them, as of early Thursday morning.
Halle Berry poked fun at the plans and, in a tweet, wrote that she’d be “joining you all tomorrow unverified 🥰” alongside a clip of her appearance on “The Tonight Show” in 1998.
“Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson also mocked the plans and said she “just wanted to stay” on the platform to give updates about her Emmy and Golden Globe-winning show.
“This really works out for me because I was plan[n]ing on never using this website again after tonight, anyway,” she wrote on Wednesday.
Kerry Washington appeared to not care for Twitter’s plan, either, and responded with a gif of her offering up a shrug.
“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill also made reference to the plans and asked followers to screenshot a blue check mark emoji “in case it’s not there” on Thursday.
You can read up on other celebrities’ reactions in the tweets below.