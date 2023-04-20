Celebrities Torch Twitter As They Lose Their Legacy Check Marks

Celebrities bid farewell to their legacy blue check marks and vowed to stay “tweeting unbothered” without them following Twitter’s announcement that it’d do away with the icons.

A company account wrote in a tweet Wednesday that the platform would be striking “legacy verified” check marks from users’ pages on Thursday and implored people to pay $8 a month, or $84 annually, to keep their check marks.

Twitter and its CEO Elon Musk previously teased that the platform would be removing legacy blue check marks starting April 1. A number of legacy verified accounts still have check marks next to them, as of early Thursday morning.

Halle Berry poked fun at the plans and, in a tweet, wrote that she’d be “joining you all tomorrow unverified 🥰” alongside a clip of her appearance on “The Tonight Show” in 1998.

Me joining you all tomorrow unverified 🥰 https://t.co/ujDlcsV8aL pic.twitter.com/1p6Q0uRuj1 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 20, 2023

“Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson also mocked the plans and said she “just wanted to stay” on the platform to give updates about her Emmy and Golden Globe-winning show.

“This really works out for me because I was plan[n]ing on never using this website again after tonight, anyway,” she wrote on Wednesday.

This really works out for me because I was planing on never using this website again after tonight, anyway. Just wanted to stay to give Abbott updates :)



By the way, Thanks to our fans here for watching and sharing all season ❤️ I will be like this tomorrow though https://t.co/hEZHvdEH3q pic.twitter.com/Xo6Zk5VUn2 — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) April 19, 2023

Kerry Washington appeared to not care for Twitter’s plan, either, and responded with a gif of her offering up a shrug.

“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill also made reference to the plans and asked followers to screenshot a blue check mark emoji “in case it’s not there” on Thursday.

Screenshot this in case it's not there tomorrow: ☑️ — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) April 19, 2023

You can read up on other celebrities’ reactions in the tweets below.

Me, tweeting unbothered even when I’m no longer verified 💁🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/ltfZjb5Tad — Robin Thede (@robinthede) April 20, 2023

as lucy gray baird once said, “nothing you can take from me was ever worth keeping.” https://t.co/Otj0cP22wQ — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) April 19, 2023

It is amazing how within a few months Elon Musk turned the blue check mark from a “status symbol” to “THIS MF’ER PAID FOR TWITTER”. It has become an object of utter mockery.



Quite a remarkable achievement really. https://t.co/3jLAILUN5U — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) April 20, 2023

I say this as a long-time verified account who got hacked several months ago and JUST got my verified account back: suck it. https://t.co/dEJa21qTML — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) April 19, 2023

Thank you for this! I know some people are upset about losing their verification but it’s about to become much easier to know who to block. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) April 19, 2023

Nah. — roxane gay (@rgay) April 19, 2023

Could you maybe delete the app from my phone, too, and also throw the phone in a river? https://t.co/pIxNkvZLuX — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) April 20, 2023

getting ready to tweet without my check mark https://t.co/dFolfGkGoV pic.twitter.com/t0uHSirJXN — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 19, 2023