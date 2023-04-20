What's Hot

Cannabis Experts Weed Out Top 420 Trends Pot Smokers Should Know

Tamron Hall Reacts To Larsa Pippen's Criticism About Their On-Air Interview

Taylor Swift Knew There Was Trouble With FTX Before Its Collapse

Semi-Automatic Rifle Ban Passes Washington State Legislature

Stephen Colbert Gives Trump's Latest 'Scam' A Hilariously Over-The-Top Makeover

Jake Tapper Presses Dominion CEO: 'Why Not Force' Fox News To Apologize On Air?

'Daily Show' Guest Host Jordan Klepper Taunts Tucker Carlson With His Own Words

Biden Blasts GOP 'Wacko Notions' Amid Debt Limit Standoff

Trump Lawyer Doubts Former President Will Attend E. Jean Carroll Rape Trial

Ex-Fox News Host Gretchen Carlson Reveals Why She Implored Dominion Not To Settle

Fox News Barely Covers Dominion Voting Systems Settlement

Frank Ocean Pulls Out Of Coachella Due To Leg Injury After 'Chaotic' First Show

EntertainmentTwitterHalle BerryQuinta Brunson

Celebrities Torch Twitter As They Lose Their Legacy Check Marks

Quinta Brunson, Halle Berry and Mark Hamill joined a number of stars who reacted to news that Twitter would drop their verified status.
Ben Blanchet

Celebrities bid farewell to their legacy blue check marks and vowed to stay “tweeting unbothered” without them following Twitter’s announcement that it’d do away with the icons.

A company account wrote in a tweet Wednesday that the platform would be striking “legacy verified” check marks from users’ pages on Thursday and implored people to pay $8 a month, or $84 annually, to keep their check marks.

Twitter and its CEO Elon Musk previously teased that the platform would be removing legacy blue check marks starting April 1. A number of legacy verified accounts still have check marks next to them, as of early Thursday morning.

Halle Berry poked fun at the plans and, in a tweet, wrote that she’d be “joining you all tomorrow unverified 🥰” alongside a clip of her appearance on “The Tonight Show” in 1998.

“Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson also mocked the plans and said she “just wanted to stay” on the platform to give updates about her Emmy and Golden Globe-winning show.

“This really works out for me because I was plan[n]ing on never using this website again after tonight, anyway,” she wrote on Wednesday.

Kerry Washington appeared to not care for Twitter’s plan, either, and responded with a gif of her offering up a shrug.

“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill also made reference to the plans and asked followers to screenshot a blue check mark emoji “in case it’s not there” on Thursday.

You can read up on other celebrities’ reactions in the tweets below.

Go To Homepage
Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community