Charlize Theron Addresses Her Alleged Feud With Angelina Jolie

Charlize Theron addressed reports that she has serious beef with fellow actress Angelina Jolie during a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“I don’t know her very well, I know her from events, but always so lovely,” Theron told host Andy Cohen and her fellow house guest, actor Seth Rogen.

“We really don’t know each other, we’re not friends or hang out. But she’s never been nothing but gracious and lovely and warm,” Theron added.

Rogen joked that it was actually he who was locked in a war with the actress, saying, “Me and her fucking hate each other, though” to laughs, and later adding, “Fuck you, Angelina Jolie.”

Theron wasn’t having it, telling Rogen, “What is wrong with you?” ― which led to his apology.

Pacific Press via Getty Images Charlize Theron attends the premiere of "Long Shot" on April 30.

“I shouldn’t say that, I am sorry. I apologize,” Rogen said. “I have literally maybe met her once in my life. She was lovely. We are in three ‘Kung Fu Panda’ films together. We are part of the ‘Furious Five’ or whatever.”

Fake Seth Rogan fight aside, reports began circulating that the actresses were feuding earlier this year after it was rumored that Theron was dating Jolie’s ex-husband, Brad Pitt. According to some media outlets, the two have actually been fighting for parts for years, though Theron’s denial puts those rumors to rest.

It’s also not clear whether Theron is dating anyone at the moment, as she said she’s “shockingly available” in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” in April.

“I’ve been single for 10 years. It’s not a long shot. Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up,” the actress said (though she was most recently in a relationship with Sean Penn).

Raymond Hall via Getty Images Charlize Theron is seen walking in Midtown on May 1 in New York City.

But a few days later, the actress changed her tune and told Howard Stern that she was dating.

“I am dating, yes,” Theron told Stern earlier this week. “No, I’m not in love. Why is that crazy?”

“I want to be clear ... is everybody listening?” Theron said, before listing off her reasons for limited availability to date.

“I was raising two small children [August and Jackson], and your life just becomes very all-consuming. They need you for everything. And I’m a single mom ... I have one nanny. So, it’s not like I have a ton of help, and I really wanted to be a mom, so I was enjoying it,” she said.