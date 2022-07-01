'Kimmel' Host Chelsea Handler Has The Perfect Message For Men Everywhere

Chelsea Handler had a lengthy message for men on Thursday with a very simple point: “Get up off your hairy asses” and defend women’s rights.

The comedian, who is filling in as host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this week, dedicated her monologue to the message in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and strip women of their decades-long right to legal abortions.

Advertisement

“Now, I hesitate to ask men for help because I know what’s going to happen. I’m gonna get mansplained about how to win back my rights,” Handler said. “Shut up, OK? You do the work for a change. And don’t open your mouth unless you’re chanting, ‘Her body, her choice.’”

“There is a lot that men can do to help women,” she added. “Like not creating laws that kill women. You should stop voting for people who wouldn’t protect your wife, your sister, mother and your grandmother’s right to choose what comes out of her Pikachu.”

Watch her roast on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” below.