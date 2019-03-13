Trump’s 'Ludicrous' New Tweet Has Chris Cuomo And Don Lemon Laughing And Singing

CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon responded to President Donald Trump’s latest tweetstorm in an unusual way on Tuesday: with a song.

Earlier in the day, Trump fired off a series of messages complaining that airplanes were just too complicated.

“Airplanes are becoming far too complex to fly,” Trump wrote, claiming that pilots need to be “computer scientists from MIT” to fly them. “I don’t know about you, but I don’t want Albert Einstein to be my pilot.”

Cuomo and Lemon said such comments played into Trump’s rallying cry that things were better once upon a time.

“Hold your horses, Fred Flintstone,” Lemon said, then mimicked pedaling a cartoon car with his feet and added:

“The idea that the advancement of technology is a bad thing is just ludicrous and ridiculous. Do we want to stay in the Stone Ages? Do we want to stay in the olden times?”

Both Lemon and Cuomo pointed out that flying in the United States had never been safer thanks to the advancement of technology.

“He knows what he’s doing once again,” Cuomo said. “He is tapping into this fear of the new because people feel they’re being left behind.”

Such comments also harken back to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

“When were we ever greater than we are today?” Cuomo asked.

Then Lemon interrupted him by singing the first line of “Those Were the Days,” the theme song to the hit 1970s TV show “All In The Family.”

And Cuomo couldn’t help but sing along: