Chris Evans Got His Dog A Version Of THAT Sweater From 'Knives Out' For Christmas

The love story between Chris Evans and his dog Dodger somehow just got cuter.

The “Captain America” actor recently starred in Rian Johnson’s murder mystery “Knives Out,” which hit cinemas in late November. While the movie itself was critically acclaimed, one particular detail sent viewers into a frenzy ― a cream cable-knit sweater that Evans wore in a scene.

On Wednesday, Evans gave the people what they wanted, combining two of his most thirst-inducing features: his love of Dodger and that sweater. The 38-year-old shared two images on Christmas of his pup rocking a mini version of the famed Aran knit, captioning the tweet with a simple Christmas tree emoji.

The sweater fandom had taken off in such a big way that even the official @KnivesOut Twitter account jumped on board, briefly changing its display name to “Chris Evans’ Sweater Stan Account.”

“The only thing I will say about Knives Out is that, upon seeing Chris Evans in a sweater, the girl next to me gasped and said very softly and tenderly, ‘Sweater,’” Decider film reporter Anna Menta wrote in a viral tweet. (The sweater whisperer later came forward as Mashable culture reporter Nicole Gallucci.)

While the @KnivesOut Twitter has since changed its name back, it retweeted Evans’ Christmas pic, writing: “Like Ransom like son. A perfect friend in a *chef’s kiss* sweater!”

Evans’ adoration of Dodger regularly has fans’ hearts melting. In February, he shared a sweet image of a cuddle, with the caption: “Happy Valentine’s Day from this pair of dysfunctional codependents.”

These two are too much!