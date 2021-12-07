Big’s commitment to Carrie in “Sex and the City” may have been flimsy, but Chris Noth’s allegiance to Sarah Jessica Parker seems pretty solid.

In an interview published Monday, the Guardian asked the 67-year-old actor best known for playing Big — Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw’s love interest in “Sex and the City” — how he felt about the very public fallout between Parker and “SATC” co-star Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones.

Advertisement

Suffice to say, he wasn’t a Big fan of how Cattrall spoke about Parker — whom he refers to as “SJ.”

“I just don’t like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she’s a target and people can be nasty,” Noth told the publication. “I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that. That’s all I’ll say about that.”

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." in November. James Devaney via Getty Images

But that wasn’t entirely all Noth shared about the feud between the two women, who had long been rumored to be at odds with one another.

In 2017, Cattrall publicly stated that she thought Parker could have been “nicer” when the studio didn’t meet Cattrall’s demands for a third “SATC” film, which is believed to be the reason why the movie was never made. A year later, when Parker offered condolences after Cattrall’s brother died, Cattrall accused Parker of being “cruel” by manipulating the situation for her personal gain.

Advertisement

“You are not my family. You are not my friend,” Cattrall wrote in a social media post aimed at Parker. “So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker attend the premiere of "Sex and the City: The Movie" in 2008. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Noth told the Guardian that he didn’t feel like that was an accurate portrayal of Parker.

“I do know that I’m very close with SJ and [Cattrall’s] descriptions of her don’t even come close,” he told the outlet.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Chris Noth and Kim Cattrall in 2007. Evan Agostini via Getty Images

The Guardian also asked Noth why he thinks Cattrall didn’t sign on for the new “SATC” reboot “And Just Like That.”

Advertisement

“I have to tell you, I have absolutely no idea what her thinking is, or her emotions,” Noth said, adding: