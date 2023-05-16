Chris Pratt has once again provided the internet with a reason to pounce on him.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all of the mothers out there,” Pratt wrote in the caption. “Especially grateful today for Katherine. You’re a wonderful partner. You’ve provided me such a blessed life. Our two daughters are so lucky to have you and you’re the best step mama to Jack.”

He continued: “And to my mom, Kathy, you raised us with such love and light and laughter — so grateful for you today and always. And to Maria, the best Mama G, I’m lucky to have you as a mother-in-law. And to all of the other moms in my life, I’m so grateful for all you do.”

The post, which has been “liked” more than 500,000 times, showed Schwarzenegger beaming alongside her mother and Pratt smiling next to his own mom. While it wasn’t surprising that Faris wasn’t in the image, fans were baffled that she wasn’t even mentioned by name.

“Wow,” commented one person. “Dissing your ex-wife. Be a better man & mention her as well, the mother of your child. Even that football dude mentioned his 2 baby mommas. I just watched the first 2 Guardians & was all in your court. Now, I gotta unfollow you. Tsk tsk.”

That “football dude” likely was referring to former New England Patriots player Tom Brady, who did indeed mention his exes on Mother’s Day. However, not everyone is as convinced that Pratt needed to call out Faris. (The two divorced in 2018 after nine years of marriage.)

“She never made a father’s day post about him after they broke up either,” read one Instagram comment. “Double standards and making him a villain over nothing. If it’s your ex partner you shouldn’t have to include them in anything.”

Some argued Pratt’s mention of “all of the other moms” was reference enough.

Pratt previously received backlash for thanking Schwarzenegger for giving him a “gorgeous healthy daughter” — which some believed was unwarranted shade at his ex.

Faris revealed in her memoir that their son, Jack, was born with “severe brain bleeding” and a chance of being “developmentally disabled,” per Complex. Pratt told Men’s Health in 2022 that the backlash “really fucking bothered” him and that he “cried about it.”

The actor was also criticized for supposedly belonging to an anti-LGQBTQ church, which Pratt vehemently denied — with the help of some famous friends. As for his current wife, Schwarzenegger recently told The New York Times the criticisms of Pratt are “so far from the reality.”

