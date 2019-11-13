Chrissy Teigen Mercilessly Mocks John Legend Over 'Sexiest Man Alive' Title

People magazine on Tuesday crowned singer-songwriter John Legend as its “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2019.

John Legend Is PEOPLE's #SexiestManAlive 2019: 'I'm Excited but a Little Scared at the Same Time' https://t.co/qBIpYSozLf pic.twitter.com/gByepXc7dN — People (@people) November 13, 2019

And Legend’s wife, the model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, wasted no time in poking fun at her husband’s new title.

She first tweeted about fulfilling “my dream of having boned People’s sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!”

my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xu7ygnhOZk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

Teigen later revealed the couple’s children, Luna, 3, and Miles, 1, “do not care” about the accolade:

The kids...do not care pic.twitter.com/kFTp6CyHI3 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

Teigen joked she “cannot WAIT for people to get mad” about the announcement, quipping it’s “all downhill from here.”

I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive. it's my new Starbucks holiday cup — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

all downhill from here — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

the sexiest man alive just made me a ham sandwich — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

She also changed her Twitter bio to inform the world she is “currently sleeping with people’s sexiest man alive.”

Legend does not appear to have publicly responded to his wife’s wisecracks.

But he did suggest that the 1995 version of himself “would be very perplexed” to follow in British actor Idris Elbas’ footsteps with the win:

1995 John would be very perplexed to be following 2018 @IdrisElba as #SexiestManAlive. Hell, 2019 John is about as equally perplexed but thank you @People for finding me sexy. I'll take it 🤓 pic.twitter.com/Gw1la5Ebv4 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 13, 2019

Legend also showed off a chain featuring his new acronym, given how he has previously won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

“I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure,” Legend told People. “Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”

Elba, who won the magazine’s title in 2018, congratulated Legend with this dig at fellow actor Dwanye “The Rock” Johnson, who won the award in 2016. (Legend’s “The Voice” co-judge Blake Shelton won in 2017.)

My G 🙌🏾🙌🏾Congratulations brother !!! You deserve it. DO NOT TELL @TheRock He still thinks he’s got the title, I didn’t have the heart to tell him when I took it. 😬 https://t.co/3aQrpD1RIe — Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 13, 2019