Congress Will Discuss UFOs For First Time In More Than 50 Years And People Have Questions

Officials will be ‘martian’ to a different drummer on Tuesday as they discuss unidentified flying objects (UFOs).
The House Intelligence Committee will hold a hearing about unidentified aerial phenomena, also known as UAPs or another term for UFOs. The hearing is the first of its kind since the 1960s, Live Science reported, and will include questioning of officials about a 2021 report regarding UFOs.
The report, issued by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, determined that “most” UFOs “probably” represented physical objects. It also detailed the “unusual flight characteristics” of UFOs along with their ability to pose “flight” and “national security” concerns.
The hearing will kick off at 9 a.m. ET and can be viewed below:
The hearing takes place roughly six months after the Pentagon created a group to identify and mitigate possible UFO threats. It will be chaired by Rep. André Carson (D-Ind.), who wrote in a tweet that Americans “need to know more about these unexplained occurrences.”
UFO lovers took to social media to share their anticipation ahead of the hearing: