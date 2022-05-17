Congress Will Discuss UFOs For First Time In More Than 50 Years And People Have Questions

Officials will be ‘martian’ to a different drummer on Tuesday as they discuss unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

The House Intelligence Committee will hold a hearing about unidentified aerial phenomena, also known as UAPs or another term for UFOs. The hearing is the first of its kind since the 1960s, Live Science reported, and will include questioning of officials about a 2021 report regarding UFOs.

The report, issued by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, determined that “most” UFOs “probably” represented physical objects. It also detailed the “unusual flight characteristics” of UFOs along with their ability to pose “flight” and “national security” concerns.

The hearing will kick off at 9 a.m. ET and can be viewed below:

The hearing takes place roughly six months after the Pentagon created a group to identify and mitigate possible UFO threats. It will be chaired by Rep. André Carson (D-Ind.), who wrote in a tweet that Americans “need to know more about these unexplained occurrences.”

UFO lovers took to social media to share their anticipation ahead of the hearing:

Ahead of Tuesday's Congressional hearing on UFOs, these questions would get to the heart of things:



1) What's the best current assessment of the 3 US Navy UAP videos?



2) Using words of estimative probability, how are the competing theories rated?



3) Have aliens been ruled out? — Nick Pope (@nickpopemod) May 16, 2022

I will admit, there is something extremely amazing and exciting hearing high ranking officials in uniform comment on UFOs. It feels surreal. — Danny Silva (@SilvaRecord) May 16, 2022

Will the UFO HEARING BE SHADOWED AGAIN?

WE WILL SEE!

BECAUSE IF IT WILL, "WE" WILL FOR SURE KNOW THE TRUTH!

CONSPIRACY THEORY?

ARE ET'S AND UFO'S REAL?

A SIMPLE QUESTION THAT'S LONG OVER DUE! — R Ridings (@minbasenm) May 11, 2022

Screw all you people that laughed at me back in the sixties when I saw these UFOs. Now it's coming out it's true. I told you it wasn't the drugs. pic.twitter.com/75UlrWKHXE — California surfer (@radaba19) May 17, 2022