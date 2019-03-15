Congress Requests Stormy Daniels Hush-Money Payoff Notes From Former Fox News Reporter

A congressional committee has requested documents and an interview with former Fox News reporter Diana Falzone about hush-money payments by Donald Trump to porn star Stormy Daniels — and any other women.

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), chair of the House oversight committee, is seeking any information about Trump’s “debts and payments to silence women alleging extramarital affairs with him prior to the 2016 presidential election.”

Cummings’ letter also requests information about any “action taken against” Falzone in “connection with attempts to report on such stories.”

The request was made in the wake of a New Yorker article revealing that Fox killed a story during the presidential campaign written by Falzone revealing the payments to Daniels. The article was scratched because Twenty-First Century Fox chairman Rupert Murdoch wanted Trump to win the election, according to the New Yorker.

Falzone later left Fox and sued the network for gender and disability discrimination. As part of her settlement last year she signed a nondisclosure agreement barring her from discussing any events at Fox.

Cummings wants Falzone to turn over her notes by March 28. Falzone’s attorney, Nancy Erika Smith, told MSNBC that Falzone will comply with the request. She’ll tell congressional investigators what happened with the Daniels story because she’ll no longer be bound by her nondisclosure agreement.

“The law requires that you be allowed to participate in any government investigation — and no NDA can stop that,” Smith said on MSNBC,