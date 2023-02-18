ShoppingwalmartHome DecorLighting

No One Will Ever Guess These Very Cool Lamps Came From Walmart

An assortment of stylish lighting that will keep your guests guessing.

Manager, Changemaker Schools Network

Finding cool pieces of home decor that feel just right for your space is never easy.

Lamps are particularly tricky — they need to throw off the right amount of light, have an interesting shape and the right shade to complement your home’s design themere. A unique piece can really add a lot of ambiance and character, but tracking it down is another story.

Thankfully we’ve rounded up some affordable, cool lights from Walmart that fit the bill. Ahead, find something for every style — at prices that won’t leaving you blinking.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Walmart
Globe floor lamp
At once vintage-inspired and modern, this floor lamp passes for a high-end find, without the high-end price tag. Two glass globes — which house energy-saving LED bulbs — protrude from either side of a gilded stem on a heavy-duty base. The piece will brighten any room with style.
$79.99 at Walmart
2
Walmart
White glass mushroom lamp
The mushroom lamp is, no doubt, the stuff of legends at this point. This vintage classic — typically made from blown glass — has seen a huge surge in popularity in recent years. Clearly this lamp isn’t going out of style any time soon, so this under-$30 investment is one of the smartest home buys out there.
$28.99 at Walmart
3
Walmart
Terrazzo table lamp
While totally redoing your bathroom or kitchen might be out of the question, this table lamp is a great way to incorporate terrazzo into your decor without a huge investment. A creamy pear-shaped body paired with a sleek midecentury-inspired drum shade will effortlessly “match anything or any era [of] decor,” according to reviewer Winter.
$33.98 at Walmart
4
Walmart
Vintage inspired bamboo pendant lamp
With the appearance of perfect vintage score, this woven bamboo pendant lamp will easily pass for the real thing (without the hunt and hassle). The cylindrical pendant encircled in a woven bamboo bubble throws off a cozy, soft light.
$59 at Walmart
5
Walmart
Chrome and marble floor lamp
This luxe take on a mushroom shade lamp — in a sleek high-shine chrome finish with a sturdy white marble base — is sure to elevate your space. The domed shade throws off cozy lighting that will boost ambiance, and the contemporary design is beyond chic.
$141 at Walmart
6
Walmart
Matte white plug in pendant light
Not quite ready to commit to a hardwired fixture? This instant pendant is a perfect pick for renters or anyone trying out a new look in their home. The sleek, minimal design will fit in with just about any decor and the ease of a plug in pendant will let you hang this piece any spot you like. No electrician needed.
$48.49 at Walmart
7
Walmart
Wall washer floor lamp
So-called “wall washing lamps” have a minimal footprint and — like the name says — wash your walls in light, making them a great option for tight, dark corners. Slim and sleek, this floor lamp is a must-have for the contemporary, minimal home.
$265 at Walmart
