Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz, and Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

The 2022 Oscars are all about the power of the couple.

Real-life Hollywood power couples Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, and Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons made Oscars history on Tuesday with nominations for their big-screen performances.

It’s “the first time we’ve had two couples nominated in the same year covering all 4 acting categories,” tweeted Kyle Buchanan, reporter and awards season columnist for the New York Times.

Cruz landed a Best Actress nomination for her role in “Parallel Mothers.” Her husband, Bardem, scored a Best Actor nomination for “Being the Ricardos.” The two, who tied the knot in 2010, have two children together.

Dunst and Plemons both earned nominations for their roles in the Jane Campion film, “The Power of the Dog.” Dunst, nominated for Best Supporting Actress, and Plemons, who got the nod for Best Supporting Actor, were first linked in 2016 after starring on the show “Fargo” together. They got engaged in 2017 and share two children together.

Dunst/Plemons and Cruz/Bardem... the first time we've had two couples nominated in the same year covering all 4 acting categories! — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 8, 2022

While this is the first time we’ve seen two couples nominated in four Oscars acting categories, other couples have scored nods in the past, including Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams for “Brokeback Mountain” in 2006, and Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in 2009 for “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and “Changeling,” respectively.

Win or lose, Dunst and Plemons have plans to keep working together.

“We actually talked to [‘The Power of the Dog’ producer] Tanya Seghatchian about what Jesse and I should do next,” Dunst told The Hollywood Reporter in November. “We have some ideas, and Jesse and I definitely want to do another project. He’s my favorite actor to work with.”

Cruz also floated the idea of doing a musical with her husband, who she has worked with many times.

“I would love to,” Cruz told “Entertainment Tonight” last month. “I saw my husband singing in ‘The Ricardos’ and he did an incredible job.”

