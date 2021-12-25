Major College Football Coach Asks Santa (Twitter) For A Quarterback

University of Wyoming football coach Craig Bohl on Friday basically used a tweet as a help-wanted ad. Position available? Quarterback. Experience necessary.
“We believe this is a great opportunity for a transfer quarterback to come in and make an impact on our program,” Bohl wrote. “We’ve seen that before when we brought Josh Allen into our program, and we’re excited for the next chapter of Cowboy Football. Go Pokes!”
Bohl’s outreach reflects college football’s changing times. He appeared to employ a few subtle cues to sweeten the deal. He mentioned “NIL” ― the new rule allowing athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness. He also doubled down on his mention of Allen ― Wyoming’s star football alum ― with a picture of the player now starring at quarterback for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills.
Bohl received what appeared to be some serious recommendations ― and a few not so serious: