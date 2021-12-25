Major College Football Coach Asks Santa (Twitter) For A Quarterback

University of Wyoming football coach Craig Bohl on Friday basically used a tweet as a help-wanted ad. Position available? Quarterback. Experience necessary.

“We believe this is a great opportunity for a transfer quarterback to come in and make an impact on our program,” Bohl wrote. “We’ve seen that before when we brought Josh Allen into our program, and we’re excited for the next chapter of Cowboy Football. Go Pokes!”

Advertisement

A statement from Cowboy Football Head Coach @CoachCBohl pic.twitter.com/7CypQss4GD — Wyoming Cowboy Football (@wyo_football) December 24, 2021

Bohl’s outreach reflects college football’s changing times. He appeared to employ a few subtle cues to sweeten the deal. He mentioned “NIL” ― the new rule allowing athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness. He also doubled down on his mention of Allen ― Wyoming’s star football alum ― with a picture of the player now starring at quarterback for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills.

Bohl received what appeared to be some serious recommendations ― and a few not so serious:

4 years eligibility remaining. ✅



Have a huge arm. ✅



I'll await your call. pic.twitter.com/naHm0uWtAM — 𝟜𝟙𝟡 𝔹𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕖𝕪𝕖 (@419_Buckeye) December 25, 2021

Just gonna throw my [Cowboy] hat into the ring: I’m a 5’10 200lb 27yo QB with 4 years of eligibility left. Weak arm, mediocre accuracy, prolly run a 10-20 second 40 time. I can’t say I’ll be any good, but I’m a true effort guy who won’t transfer. Hit me up! 🤠🏈 — Zak Berliner (@zakberliner1) December 25, 2021

I have 1 year left, I got you coach. pic.twitter.com/6SF3xLs7Vq — Pamela Handerson (@ChrisJamess) December 25, 2021

Ok fine, I’ll come play pic.twitter.com/XMgi6TL1HJ — Green Wave Gator 🇸🇾🇺🇸 (@greenwavegator) December 25, 2021

What?!?!? Craigslist not good enough for you? — Luka Donches Porchingas (@LukaDonches77) December 24, 2021