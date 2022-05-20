Shopping

The Cutest Clothes From Workout Brands That Don't Look Like Exercise Wear

Snap up these super stylish crop tops, dresses, pants and more from brands like Athleta and Lululemon.

Staff Writer

A <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=workoutclothes-griffinwynne-051822-6284fc68e4b04353eb0c2fb5&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.outdoorvoices.com%2Fproducts%2Fw-solarcool-camp-collar%3Fvariant%3D39749062656078" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="button-up shirt from Outdoor Voices," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6284fc68e4b04353eb0c2fb5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=workoutclothes-griffinwynne-051822-6284fc68e4b04353eb0c2fb5&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.outdoorvoices.com%2Fproducts%2Fw-solarcool-camp-collar%3Fvariant%3D39749062656078" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">button-up shirt from Outdoor Voices,</a><a href="https://gap.igs4ds.net/c/2706071/383280/5556?subId1=workoutclothes-griffinwynne-051822-6284fc68e4b04353eb0c2fb5&u=https%3A%2F%2Fathleta.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D988525022%26cid%3D1193927%26pcid%3D1006482%26vid%3D1%23pdp-page-content" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="empire waist dress from Athleta" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6284fc68e4b04353eb0c2fb5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://gap.igs4ds.net/c/2706071/383280/5556?subId1=workoutclothes-griffinwynne-051822-6284fc68e4b04353eb0c2fb5&u=https%3A%2F%2Fathleta.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D988525022%26cid%3D1193927%26pcid%3D1006482%26vid%3D1%23pdp-page-content" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">empire waist dress from Athleta</a> and <a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11924-265720-170958?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw9538r-airbrush-stream-lined-bra-tank-raisin-black&sid=workoutclothes-griffinwynne-051822-6284fc68e4b04353eb0c2fb5&website=373869" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="white trimmed tank top from Alo Yoga" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6284fc68e4b04353eb0c2fb5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-11924-265720-170958?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw9538r-airbrush-stream-lined-bra-tank-raisin-black&sid=workoutclothes-griffinwynne-051822-6284fc68e4b04353eb0c2fb5&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">white trimmed tank top from Alo Yoga</a>.
Ourdoor Voices, Athleta, Alo Yoga
A button-up shirt from Outdoor Voices,empire waist dress from Athleta and white trimmed tank top from Alo Yoga.

There’s a special feeling of accomplishment that comes from scoring a super cute outfit from somewhere totally unexpected. You get to walk around knowing that you’re a shopping wizard and when someone inevitably asks where you found that gorgeous top or those super cute pants, you get to be the one to tell everyone where to go.

If you associate brands like Lululemon or Athleta with workout clothes, you may be pleasantly surprised to see their streetwear selections ― so pleasantly surprised, you’ll want to tell all your friends.

From elegant summer dresses to achingly stylish tops, these brands are creating totally wearable day and nighttime clothes, in addition to their wide selection of athletic gear. These pieces come with the quality and comfort you trust, but in elevated silhouettes you can wear to date night, board meetings or just a sunny day at the farmer’s market.

To help you find the best unexpectedly chic pieces from workout brands, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites in different styles and colors. They’re pieces you’d never expect to see in the sporting section, and you can tell your friends you found them all on your own.

HuffPost receives a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Alo Yoga
An elegant tank top with eye-catching piping
For something a little sexy and a lot stylish, this tank is it. The eye-catching trim is effortlessly cool and the fabric gives you all-day support. This comes in three colors in sizes XS-L.
$64 at Alo Yoga
2
Outdoor Voices
A floral button-up shirt for some color
A chic take on a classic Hawaiian dad shirt, this button-up is slightly cropped with a small collar and a boxy shape. You can wear it all buttoned or completely open over a white tank. This comes in green floral and pink marble in sizes XS-XL.
$78 at Outdoor Voices
3
Dick's Sporting Goods
An oversized pocket shirt that's comfy and cool
Perfect for layering or wearing alone, this oversized pocket shirt is the ideal mix of cute and comfy. It comes in five colors in sizes XXS-3XL.
$50 at Dick's Sporting Goods
4
Dick's Sporting Goods
A button-up polo shirt with some feminine flair
Not your basic polo shirt, this top has super cute ruffled shoulders for a bit of feminine flair. Dress it down with jeans or up with a skirt and some heeled sandals. This comes in three colors in sizes XS-XXL.
$60 at Dick's Sporting Goods
5
Athleta
A super stylish romper with a surplice top
For errands, brunches and all other summer events, this breathable romper will be your instant daily outfit. Dress it up with wedges or platform sandals or wear it with Birkenstocks and a messy bun. It comes in black and teal in sizes XXS-3XL.
$98 at Athleta
6
Girlfriend Collective
A one-shoulder crop top that's edgy but refined
It's a bra, it's a top, it's a stylish mix of both. This one-shoulder cropped tank is made from compression fabric that will keep you dry in the heat and always looking stylish. It comes in six colors in sizes XXS-6XL.
$42 at Girlfriend Collective
7
Girlfriend Collective
A cotton bucket hat made from 50% recycled materials
No summer look is complete without a sun hat. This stylish bucket hat is 100% cotton and will keep you sun-safe on warm days. It comes in eight colors and two sizes.
$38 at Girlfriend Collective
8
Alo Yoga
A pair of cargo pants with silver hardware
Give your wardrobe some edge with these super sleek cargo pants. The metal hardware makes them a little more elevated but the relaxed shape keeps them totally wearable. These come in olive and black in sizes XXS-L.
$158 at Alo Yoga
9
Athleta
A tea-length dress with an empire waist
Be the life of the party with this gorgeous mid-length dress. The empire waist and cap sleeves make it a little different from a traditional sundress, but the breathable fabric makes it super wearable. It comes in four colors in sizes XXS-3XL.
$99+ at Athleta (originally $129)
10
Alo Yoga
A tank top bralette with a corset detail
Though it's technically a sports bra, you'll want to wear this show stopper on its own. With a corset bottom and some chic detailing, this top speaks for itself. It comes in seven colors in sizes XS-L.
$72 at Alo Yoga
11
Athleta
A ruffled tank top that's super chic
Spruce up any outfit with this ruffled-neck tank top. There's an adjustable bungee on the back to make it more fitted, or you can wear it loose for a more boho look. This comes in black and red in sizes XXS-3XL.
$69 at Athleta
12
Lululemon
Wide-legged pants
The feel of sweatpants but the look of professional, work-ready trousers? Sign me up. These wide-legged pants can be easily dressed up with a blazer and button-up shirt or down with a T-shirt and flip flops. These come in four colors from size 0-20.
$128 at Lululemon
13
All Birds
A minimalist triangle bralette that's easy to wear
This sleek, minimalist bralette is a pad-free, wire-free dream with adjustable straps. Wear it under a T-shirt or have it peek out from a cut-out tank top. This comes in seven colors in sizes XS-XL.
$34 at Allbirds
14
Lululemon
An airy sundress with a side slit
For a sundress that's light, airy and elegant, this mini V-neck dress is made from super lightweight fabric and has a leg slit for extra movement. It comes in three colors in sizes 0-14.
$128 at Lululemon
15
Outdoor Voices
A retro-inspired one-shoulder dress with color blocking
This one-shoulder dress has it all — whimsy, style and comfortability. It's made from a soft performance fabric that moves with you and the one-shoulder shape and color-blocked stripes will have you camera-ready — even at the grocery store. This comes in six colors in sizes XS-XL.
$100 at Outdoor Voices
