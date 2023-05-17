Kentucky GOP Winner Daniel Cameron Makes Head-Spinning Remark About Trump

The Donald Trump-backed Daniel Cameron offered questionable praise for the former president after winning Kentucky’s Republican primary for governor on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.)

After thanking Trump for his endorsement, Cameron said: “Let me just say the Trump culture of winning is alive and well in Kentucky.”

Cameron’s glowing praise of Trump as a winner doesn’t hold up in the big picture.

Republicans had a net loss of 40 seats in the House while Trump was president in the 2018 elections. Trump himself lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden. In the 2022 midterms, an anticipated red wave failed to materialize, punctuated by critical Senate losses for Trump-endorsed candidates Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and Herschel Walker in Georgia. In fact, Republicans fared historically badly for an opposition party in last year’s midterms, The Washington Post reported.

Cameron, Kentucky’s attorney general and a religious conservative, told supporters on Tuesday that under Democratic incumbent Andy Beshear, schools have promoted liberal ideas, and hostility has risen toward religion, the Lexington Herald Leader reported.

In an October 2022 press release, Trump hailed Cameron as “strong on the military,” “a fierce defender of our Borders” and a protector of “our totally under-siege Second Amendment.”

Cameron and Beshear square off in the November general election.

Former Trump White House staffer Dan Scavino Jr. shared a clip of Cameron’s comments:

Congratulations to Attorney General Daniel Cameron on winning the Republican Nomination for Governor in Kentucky! Couldn’t be happier for him and Makenze!! pic.twitter.com/PB1pLcRXA9 — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) May 17, 2023