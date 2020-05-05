Daniel Radcliffe Reading 'Harry Potter' Is The Magic We Needed

Chapter One: The Boy Who Made The Internet Siriusly Lose Its Mind.
It’s been nearly a decade since the Daniel Radcliffe last starred in a “Harry Potter” movie. And now, after all that time ...
As part of Harry Potter at Home, an initiative to bring Hogwarts to everyone as coronavirus has us Muggles self-isolating, Radcliffe is returning to the Wizarding World. The actor is teaming up with a number of other celebrities, including Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning and Eddie Redmayne, to read “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s/Philosopher’s Stone,” chapter by chapter.
Here’s a preview:
All 17 chapters of the book are set to be released in weekly videos on WizardingWorld.com. An audio version will also be on Spotify.
The video of Radcliffe reading chapter one is already out, and clips barely hit the internet before Twitter started going riddikulus.
You can see Radcliffe’s whole chapter at WizardingWorld.com. We solemnly swear that Harry Potter is very good at reading “Harry Potter.”