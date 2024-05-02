Entertainmentmiley cyrusLiam Hemsworthchris hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth Makes Rare Remark About Brother Liam’s Romance With Miley Cyrus

The “Thor” star also revealed why he was once “a little jealous” of his younger sibling, Liam Hemsworth.
Elyse Wanshel
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

If Thor is going to say something publicly about a family member’s private life, he’s going to keep it Loki.

Chris Hemsworth made a rare remark about his brother, Liam Hemsworth, and the rollercoaster romance with Miley Cyrus on Tuesday’s episode of Vanity Fair’s lie detector series.

During the interview, the “Avengers” alum was asked if he was upset that his brother got the leading role in “The Last Song” instead of him.

The question was a loaded one, being that Cyrus and Liam met and quickly began dating on the set of the 2010 film — which led to an on-and-off relationship that spanned about a decade.

In response to the question, the “Thor: Ragnarok” star was quick to say “no” — but couldn’t help but make a crack about how much of an impact that movie had on his brother.

“The world — Liam’s life would’ve been very different without ‘The Last Song,’ right?” Chris quipped.

Chris Hemsworth says his brother's life "would’ve been very different" had he not been cast in the movie where he met Miley Cyrus.
Cyrus and the “Hunger Games” alum first began dating in 2009. The two got engaged for the first time in 2012 when she was just 19 and Liam was 22. Then they split in 2013 before eventually rekindling things in 2016.The couple announced they were engaged for a second time later that year, and tied the knot in December 2018. By August 2019, the two had split for good.

It is speculated that Cyrus’ 2023 hit “Flowers” was about the joy of being single after her long romance with her ex-husband.

Chris Hemsworth’s joke about his brother’s love life wasn’t the only time his famous sibling was mentioned during his Vanity Fair interview.

The “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” star also revealed that his brother was cast as Thor in the MCU before him, and that initially he was “a little jealous, maybe.”

“Then when I was allowed to re-audition, it was when he was out of the picture,” Chris Hemsworth explained. “So we were never neck-and-neck. It was either, I was involved and he wasn’t, or he was involved then wasn’t. Then I was involved.”

