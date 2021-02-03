Robinson and Kilgore could still play in the big game if they test negative for five straight days, ESPN noted.

The barber tested negative for five consecutive days and took a rapid test the same day he visited the Chiefs’ facility offering haircuts, sources told NFL.com. Another test came back positive as he was cutting Kilgore’s hair, and officials had him leave immediately. The stylist cut Robinson’s hair off-site.

“The problem is you’re fighting the invisible man,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid told The Associated Press. “It just gets you when least expected, and we’re seeing that in everything. It’s an unfortunate thing.”

Robinson had 45 receptions for 466 yards and 3 touchdowns in the regular season. Kilgore started four games and played in seven.