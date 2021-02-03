Kansas City Chiefs receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore are probably regretting their pre-Super Bowl haircuts.
The two players, who have made significant contributions this season, were placed on the COVID-19 list and had to be isolated from the team because their barber tested positive, NFL.com reported Tuesday. The Chiefs play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Neither player has tested positive and both wore masks during their haircuts, as did the barber. But the close interaction with an infected person for an extended period put them in the classification of “high-risk close contacts.”
Robinson and Kilgore could still play in the big game if they test negative for five straight days, ESPN noted.
The barber tested negative for five consecutive days and took a rapid test the same day he visited the Chiefs’ facility offering haircuts, sources told NFL.com. Another test came back positive as he was cutting Kilgore’s hair, and officials had him leave immediately. The stylist cut Robinson’s hair off-site.
“The problem is you’re fighting the invisible man,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid told The Associated Press. “It just gets you when least expected, and we’re seeing that in everything. It’s an unfortunate thing.”
Robinson had 45 receptions for 466 yards and 3 touchdowns in the regular season. Kilgore started four games and played in seven.
