Demi Lovato Crushes National Anthem At Super Bowl With Powerhouse Vocals

“I think as time goes on I’ll be able to give more details, but it was a general thought,” she recently told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show. “We didn’t know what was going to happen. We didn’t know how healthy I would be when I left. It was a scary time in my life for sure.”

But Lovato has been on the road to recovery ever since, focusing on her own health instead of the pressures of the spotlight.

While she hasn’t revealed any details about when we can expect new music, Lovato is certainly making herself at home on stage again. The night before the big game, Lovato joined Dan + Shay in concert at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest.