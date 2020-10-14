Demi Lovato Takes Direct Shot At Trump In Political Ballad 'Commander In Chief'

“You do understand as a celebrity I have a right to political views as well?” she wrote. “Or did you forget that we aren’t just around to entertain people for our entire lives ... that we are citizens of the same country and we are humans with opinions as well?”

“I literally don’t care if this ruins my career,” she continued. “This isn’t about that. My career isn’t about that. I made a piece of art that stands for something I believe in. And I’m putting it out even at the risk of losing fans.”

Lovato is set to release an accompanying music video on Wednesday. She’s shared clips of what fans can expect, showing people of all races, genders and political affiliations ― even a man wearing a MAGA hat ― singing along to the song’s lyrics.