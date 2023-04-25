Demi Moore & Bruce Willis Welcome Their First Grandchild

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ famous family just got a new addition.

The A-list exes’ eldest child, Rumer Willis, announced the arrival of daughter Louetta Isley Thomas Willis on Instagram on Tuesday.

Willis and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas revealed they welcomed their little girl via homebirth on April 18 while posting a photo of the baby peacefully napping on a crocheted blanket.

“You are pure magic,” the new parents wrote, later adding, “You are more than we ever dreamed of.”

Demi Moore and Rumer Willis arrive for the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show on March 9 in West Hollywood. MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images

Rumer Willis was flooded with love in the comments, getting congratulations from stars like Hilary Duff, Jenna Dewan and Alison Brie.

Stepmother Emma Hemming Willis was also overjoyed, writing, “Omg we love her so so much.”

Rumer Willis first announced she was expecting with an Instagram post of her bump last December.

At the time, Moore celebrated entering her “hot kooky unhinged grandma era” in a comment.

Louetta is Moore and Bruce Willis’s first grandchild. The stars, who were together from 1987 to 2000, share daughters Rumer, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis.

“Die Hard” actor Bruce Willis announced he was taking a step back from acting in March 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition which affects the parts of the brain controlling communication.

