Ex-GOP Rep Points Out 'Terrifying' Consequence Of A Jim Jordan Speakership

Former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.) on Tuesday expressed exasperation at the possibility of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) replacing ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as the next House speaker.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid pointed out to Riggleman that the Donald Trump-endorsed Jordan — who supported Trump’s failed efforts to flip the 2020 election result and still voted to overturn it even after the violent Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection — would be responsible for security and safety at the Capitol if he wins the role.

“Is that something you can even wrap your mind around?” Reid asked Riggleman.

“It’s terrifying to the sane and it’s terrifying to the rational,” replied the former congressman, who quit the GOP last year over its devotion to Trump.

Riggleman slammed House Republicans who aren’t standing up to Jordan, and 2024 Republican front-runner Trump, as the “coward caucus.”

Jordan, who lost the first floor vote to become speaker, seems “like a remora fish who doesn’t want to piss off his great white shark, who is Trump,” Riggleman snarked earlier in the interview, referencing the fish which feed off scraps dropped by sharks.

