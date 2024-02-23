Desi Lydic Flames GOP Over The '1 Real Difference' Between Trump And Nikki Haley

“The Daily Show” guest host Desi Lydic has called out the characterization of Nikki Haley as a “moderate” Republican, arguing the presidential candidate has long championed conservative causes.
“When it comes down to it, there’s only one real difference between Nikki Haley and Donald Trump that’s getting her this label,” the comedian said Thursday.
She played a clip of Haley saying she believes Joe Biden is the legitimate president.
“Wow, what a reasonable middle-of-the-road answer,” Lydic said incredulously. “The man who won the election won the election.”
“But that’s where we’re at. That is the big split in the Republican party today,” she added. “Do you think Joe Biden won the election or did you take a shit on Nancy Pelosi’s desk?”
She argued that the media is used to contrasting left vs. right, not democracy against fascism, “so they put Donald Trump on the far right and anybody who didn’t storm the Capitol becomes a moderate.”
“But that means that any Republican, no matter what their views are, gets labeled as a moderate just because they believe in democracy,” she said.
Watch below on “The Daily Show.”